Nevada State

The Center Square

Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024

(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary There is a little secret that Nevada developers and road contractors are using to boost profits at the expense of taxpayers, drivers, prospective home buyers, and the environment, all while fomenting the scourge of high housing prices and traffic problems that plague us. These problems are arguably the most important issues of our time and […] The post Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key. appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem

Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Reno

Season of Giving: Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Over the next three weeks, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight some of the nonprofits in our area. On Tuesday, we sat down with Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada to talk about all the important work they do for people in need across our community. If you are interested in donating...
NEVADA STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the fact that the majority of the state is a desert, you may be wondering when the first snow in Nevada happens, if it happens at all. Contrary to popular belief, Nevada experiences a great deal of snow depending on the location within the state, as the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range borders it and brings it a great deal of winter weather.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: Viewer question prompts Douglas County to inspect dumping site

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Nikki, who lives in Genoa, reached out to tell us about a growing dumpsite for old appliances off of Foothill Road just south of Genoa. Her question is what can be done about the appliances that are being dumped there? She says the area has become a real eyesore and she's concerned about possible impacts on the environment.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Thrillist

This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey

Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
FALLON, NV
FOX Reno

California man found guilty of killing Reno man last December

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A California man was found guilty of killing a Reno man in downtown Reno in December 2021, the Washoe County District Attorney announced Monday night. According to Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks, 30-year-old Ladonn Lee from Stockton, California has been...
RENO, NV

