Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024
(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary There is a little secret that Nevada developers and road contractors are using to boost profits at the expense of taxpayers, drivers, prospective home buyers, and the environment, all while fomenting the scourge of high housing prices and traffic problems that plague us. These problems are arguably the most important issues of our time and […] The post Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key. appeared first on Nevada Current.
A sure thing? Nevada casinos on 20-month run of $1 billion-plus wins
Continuing a 20-month streak, casinos posted a $1.28 billion win in October -- a 4.83% increase over October of last year.
Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds?
Following an October meeting of the Interim Finance Committee, just $135 million of the more than $2.7 billion state general aid (less than 5 percent) remained unallocated. The post Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Sunrise Hospital tops list of sites with ‘superbug’ as cases grow 60% since August
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center has had 122 cases involving the "superbug" that is being monitored by state health officials.
Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem
Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
KOLO TV Reno
“It will always be in the north.” The Nevada Museum home to the John C. Fremont Cannon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a place here in Northern Nevada where we can check out the real Fremont Cannon in person. The Nevada State Museum is now home to the cannon. Most know the Fremont Cannon as the Nevada-UNLV matchup trophy to travel north and south each football season, but the history of the trophy is far from the football field.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
activenorcal.com
Placer County Unanimously Votes to Rescind Approval of Olympic Valley Development
The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to rescind its approval of a development proposed for Tahoe’s Olympic Valley at a public hearing on Nov. 8. Conservation nonprofit Sierra Watch had secured a court order commanding the county to “vacate and set aside its approval” of Alterra Mountain Company’s large development proposal.
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
FOX Reno
Season of Giving: Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
Over the next three weeks, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight some of the nonprofits in our area. On Tuesday, we sat down with Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada to talk about all the important work they do for people in need across our community. If you are interested in donating...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the fact that the majority of the state is a desert, you may be wondering when the first snow in Nevada happens, if it happens at all. Contrary to popular belief, Nevada experiences a great deal of snow depending on the location within the state, as the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range borders it and brings it a great deal of winter weather.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: Viewer question prompts Douglas County to inspect dumping site
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Nikki, who lives in Genoa, reached out to tell us about a growing dumpsite for old appliances off of Foothill Road just south of Genoa. Her question is what can be done about the appliances that are being dumped there? She says the area has become a real eyesore and she's concerned about possible impacts on the environment.
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths in Nevada
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
FOX Reno
California man found guilty of killing Reno man last December
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A California man was found guilty of killing a Reno man in downtown Reno in December 2021, the Washoe County District Attorney announced Monday night. According to Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks, 30-year-old Ladonn Lee from Stockton, California has been...
FOX Reno
Mt. Rose K-8 receives Purple Star award for supporting children of military families
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Nevada is home to almost 11,000 military-connected children, and the Nevada Department of Education (NDE) has announced that five schools have been awarded the Purple Star School designation for supporting them. The schools receiving this award have committed to supporting the children's...
