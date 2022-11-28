Read full article on original website
OPEC keeps oil targets amid uncertainty on Russian sanctions
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Those are: a European Union boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian...
Teenagers led a group of hackers who breached some of the world's biggest tech companies. The government wants to know how they did it.
The Biden administration announced Friday the U.S. would investigate recent hacks linked to a teenage cybercriminal group that focused on extortion. The U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board, a 15-member panel of experts from across government and private sector, will probe a series of high-profile hacks by the group, known as Lapsus$.
China signals possible shift from "zero-COVID" policy after unprecedented protests
Beijing — Three years after the first COVID-19 patient was documented in central China, officials in Beijing appear, finally, to be coming to terms with some realities that most other countries eagerly seized upon months ago to start moving their battered economies and societies past the darkest days of the pandemic. By Thursday, there had been a notable shift in both the rhetoric from Chinese officials, and in policy in two major cities, indicating what could be the start of a shift away from the contentious "zero-COVID" policy.
3 of the best times to invest in gold
With inflation remaining stubborn and a potential recession coming in 2023, many Americans are looking more closely at their savings and investment accounts. With trillions of dollars lost this year in retirement savings, some investors may be considering alternative ways to save and make money. During times like these many people traditionally turn to gold. Whether purchased in physical forms like bullion or via a Gold IRA, this unique investment form is beneficial in a variety of ways.
Investors fear further rate hikes after strong November jobs report
The U.S. added more than 260,000 jobs in November despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool off the economy by raising interest rates. J.D. Durkin, host of "TheStreet," joins CBS News from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss investors' reaction to the new report.
