Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester
In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
KIMT
Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city. A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
Police Investigating String of Home Burglaries in NE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking residents to lock their doors after officers responded to three burglaries in northeast Rochester in a span of less than 30 hours. A police spokesman said the first burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in the...
Rochester Man Awakened by Catalytic Converter Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was awakened by the sound of a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of 28th St. Northwest around 5:42 a.m. The victim reported being awakened by the sound of a saw, looking out a window and seeing a dark sedan at the end of his driveway.
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
Cannon Falls Man Sentenced For DWI While Hauling 35 YMCA Campers
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Cannon Falls man who was caught drunk behind the wheel of a charter bus transporting dozens of children to a YMCA camp has been sentenced to two years on probation. Patrick Bullard, who marked his 50th birthday on Monday, earlier entered a guilty plea...
10 Restaurants in Rochester to Visit That Have The Best Soup
Anyone else starting to feel that chill in the air and thinking it is time for some soup? A bowl of something amazing really is the solution for the days when you need more than a hoodie and gloves to stay warm. If you are looking for a bowl of the best soup in Rochester, Minnesota, just look below for some places that are highly recommended.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Witness Aiding Rochester Police in Catalytic Converter Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating another catalytic converter theft. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the latest reported theft of the car part occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Walmart in northern Rochester. Moilanen said the converter was reported stolen off a Ram pick-up that belongs to a 60-year-old Nevada man.
Rochester Man Gets Prison Sentence For Stealing Pickup Truck
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was arrested in late September after the victim of a vehicle theft spotted him in his stolen pickup stopped on the shoulder of Highway 14 has been sentenced to two years in prison. 41-year-old Merrick Jervis entered guilty pleas to felony...
State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester this Holiday Season
There are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit right in your backyard. This past weekend we had the Here Comes Santa Claus event in Downtown Rochester, MN, there are Christmas markets popping up across southeast Minnesota, and decorations everywhere! There's also a Rochester business bringing back their horse-drawn sleigh rides for the holidays.
KAAL-TV
RPU: Scammers threatening utility disconnection
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities has received reports of scammers calling residents, pretending to be from RPU and requesting immediate mobile payment of alleged late utility bills. According to RPU, the scammers threaten to disconnect residences’ utilities if not paid. RPU warned customers to hang up...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Rochester, Minnesota
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Rochester, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the news Sun Country shared for Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can check my bags in Rochester, hop on a premium vehicle from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California.
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
KAAL-TV
Eyota co-op reports burglary
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a burglary at All-American Co-op on Viola Road NE, Eyota. Co-op staff told the OCSO that the burglary took part sometime between closing Monday and 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. OCSO staff found signs that the...
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges
(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
