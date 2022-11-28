Mariah Carey Pumps Up the Volume in Red Christian Siriano Dress With Flared Tulle Tail for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

Mariah Carey performed at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24, wearing a statement red ball gown.

The singer, who arrived to both celebrate Thanksgiving and kick off the holiday season with her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” wore a long-sleeved red gown with ruched sleeves and a ruched bodice, finished off with a flaring tulle tail, custom designed by Christian Siriano .

Mariah Carey performs at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24.

Carey, often referred to as the Queen of Christmas (although she didn’t get the official trademark rights to the title), lived up to the designation by wearing a bejeweled tiara by Swarovski and a diamond necklace. She also sported two of her signature diamond butterfly rings and a diamond bracelet.

She also accessorized with a red umbrella with dangling crystal accents, which caused many viewers to take to social media and ask what the umbrella was for, given that it wasn’t raining.

In an Instagram post, Siriano posted a picture of Carey’s performance in the dress saying, “Mariah said don’t worry if the stage isn’t big enough for the dress we will just make it bigger.”

The singer was joined on stage for her performance by her twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Moroccan wore a festive red Christmas sweater, while Monroe wore an all-white ensemble, including a tutu, tiara and fairy wings as they acted as her mother’s background dancers.

In addition to her performance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Carey has also filmed a holiday special for CBS debuting on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Carey has also debuted a new children’s book for the holiday titled “The Christmas Princess,” published on Nov. 1.

Outside of music and books, Carey also collaborated with jewelry brand Chopard earlier this year for The High Jewelry Collection Chopard x Mariah Carey and the Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey capsule collection.