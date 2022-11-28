Read full article on original website
Comrades Escort Pasco Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Home [VIDEO]
A Pasco Police Officer shot in the line of duty is now home to recover. Pasco Police Officer Jeremy Jones was shot making an arrest Thursday, December 1st near 12th Avenue North and Riverview Drive in Pasco. Officer Jones was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske issued the following:
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
Pasco Police Officer Shot, Rushed to Hospital
UPDATE: From Pasco Police: Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 Officer Jeremy Jones was shot while making an arrest. Officer Jones is in stable condition and is recovering at a local hospital. He is a 16 year veteran of the Department and is currently assigned to patrol. Devontea Wright, 27, was arrested on his nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for Assault 1st Degree, related to a recent Kennewick shooting. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
Pasco Suspect Nabbed Thanks to ‘Outstanding’ Store Cameras
Pasco PD is thanking Walgreens for having such good surveillance cameras. Pasco PD reported this woman is in custody following an alleged theft from Walgreen. They did not specify if it was the one in mid-town or by Road 68. Nevertheless, this woman allegedly made off with merchandise on Tuesday,...
Fire Threatens Homes, Burns Shed in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Fire crews in Pasco were called out to a blaze that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home off 711 W. Yakima Wednesday night. It sent smoke and flames high into the air and threatened both the house the shed was in back and another home it was next to. Firefighters arrived on scene and blocked off West Sylvester Ave for several blocks around 7th Ave and were able to get the fire under control in fairly short order. No one was hurt, though the shed was destroyed. Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
Kennewick Police Seize 14 Stolen Firearms, More, From Burglary
Besides 14 firearms, a number of other items were seized as well. The Kennewick Police Department announced Monday, Nov. 28th, they'd located a large number of stolen firearms, found in a trunk of a car. The guns came from a recent Franklin County burglary, November 23rd KPD served a warrant...
Car Theives Leave Red Bulls Behind, ‘Run’ from Stolen Vehicle
Authorities say they'd been tracking this stolen car for some time. Stolen car recovered, but suspects get away on foot. Sunday, Benton County Deputies were able to take possession of a vehicle they'd been tracking for some time. This stolen car and its driver were able to elude authorities a...
Forget Batteries–Is Your Smoke Detector Too Old? Pasco Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted Pasco Fire with a smoking house issue early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no severe damage was done, but the reason it was not detected is a wake-up call, say fire officials. The smoke detector did not go off, despite new batteries. Early Tuesday morning, fire...
What Tri-Cities Zip Codes Are Pulling In the Big Bucks? It’s Not Richland!?
It might surprise you that the highest wage earners in the Tri-Cities aren't just in Richland Washington. When I moved to Tri-Cities in 2007 I was told that the "rich" folks lived in Richland but I'm surprised to discover after a little digging that another town in the Tri-Cities area is pulling down bigger bucks in the #1 slot for the Columbia Basin.
Homeless, Kennewick Teens, Need Your Stocking Stuffers
The Kennewick teen shelter, My Friend's Place, is always accepting donations, however, one local business is stepping up to give these teens the Christmas they deserve!. The Jackalope Bar & Grill in Kennewick is accepting donations, to fill stockings for homeless teenagers in our area. So many of these teens are victims of circumstance and the employees of the Jackalope Bar & Grill are stepping in to be sure these kids have a good Christmas. But they need our help! They are asking for stocking stuffers targeted at teenagers. They have compiled a list to help give you inspiration while shopping!
Help Pasco Schools Fill the Bus With Food for Hungry Tri-Citians
Pasco School Bus Drivers are asking for your help this holiday season. Their annual Fill the Bus Food Drive is happening THIS Saturday, December 3rd between 9 am and 3 pm at Yoke's Fresh Market and Walmart on Road 68 in Pasco. What kinds of foods will be accepted?. Canned...
Prolific Oregon Poachers Finally Face Justice
Two prolific Oregon poachers are facing charges following a 2-year investigation by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Department. Authorities received information concerning the two, who were unlawfully taking big game animals. In the summer of 2020 officials began collecting evidence and that led to a search at a Pendleton residence in December 2021.
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
Bikes for Tikes Rolls Out 1400 New Bicycles in Kennewick
Hundreds gathered today to build bicycles at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. It is all a part of the Bikes for Tikes program that was started by UA Local 598 - Plumbers and Steamfitters over a decade ago. The effort is now a Non-Profit 501C-3 Organization. It all...
Santa Flips the Switch Thursday to Welcome in Christmas in Hermiston
This Thursday, December 1st, all the fun begins in Hermiston with a HUGE celebration beginning at 5:30 pm. Everyone is invited to gather around the big tree to watch Santa flip the switch and welcome in the Holiday season officially. Canva. What can people expect?. There will be music, carolers,...
7th Annual Winter Wonderland Welcomed in Richland on Friday
It's the countdown to the lighting of Richland's Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. All the fun begins THIS Friday at 5 pm. The official countdown happens at 6 pm when thousands of lights will be turned on and the holiday music begins. Since moving to Richland a few years ago, a visit to the HAPO Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza is a definite must.
Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities
For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
Richland’s Little Fence of Hope Has Winter-Wear for Children in Need
The Little Fence of Hope in Richland has been re-stocked for kids in need this winter. The Little Fence of Hope was created in 2018 at 1507 Lee Boulevard in Richland. We live 2 blocks from an elementary school, 2 blocks from a middle school, and 3 blocks from a high school. Tons of kids walk past our house every weekday, and many of them seemed underdressed for the winter. My family and I thought it would be nice to hang hats and gloves on the fence. It would keep them a little warmer and let them know someone cared.
