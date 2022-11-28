Read full article on original website
Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
stpetecatalyst.com
Help nonprofits with ‘critical needs’ on Giving Tuesday?
After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday comes a spending holiday focused on helping strangers rather than stocking up on holiday goods – Giving Tuesday. According to Investopedia, Giving Tuesday is a global initiative created in 2012 by New York City’s 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation. It focuses on altruism and awareness of those in need and serves as a countermeasure to the rampant consumerism immediately following Thanksgiving.
stpetecatalyst.com
‘Paychecks for Patriots’ returns Thursday
While military veterans often possess unique skills applicable to civilian employment, many find the transition challenging. Officials with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the Florida National Guard, and the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs have partnered with CareerSource Pinellas to help connect former service members with local employment opportunities.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the Tropicana Field proposal process
As the deadline approaches this week for vying developers to submit their proposals reimagining the 86-acre Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District, the city has yet to receive a proposal. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch restarted the RFP (request for proposals) process earlier this year asking for reimagined proposals that...
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper Dropper
When Central Plaza opened in 1952, it was deemed Florida’s largest shopping center. This massive retail development covered 7-8 blocks of St. Petersburg between first avenue north and south, crossing Central Avenue.
Pinellas SunRunner sees great interest from public
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority shared that more than 70,000 riders have taken advantage of its new SunRunner since the October launch.
Clearwater school atop destroyed Black cemetery plans for future
"Obviously with the site being a cemetery, we don't have any intention to reopen a school there," Clint Herbic said. More than a year after archaeologists unearthed dozens of graves from the North Greenwood Cemetery at a vacant Clearwater school property, the building still stands — likely atop even more bodies.
Lodging
Spirides Hotel Finance Company Provides Financing for Dunedin, Florida, Hotel Development
TAMPA, Florida—Spirides Hotel Finance Company has provided, and the borrower has closed, $14 million in construction-to-permanent mortgage financing from a Midwest-headquartered bank to finance the development of a lodging facility in Dunedin, Florida, for players of the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club. Florida is well known for its multiple professional baseball Spring training facilities. After building in Dunedin its Player Development Complex training facility, the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club had been searching for nearby consolidated quality housing for their major and minor league players year round as they rotate through for training when Dunedin officials introduced Toronto Blue Jays officials to Doug Anderson, a Dunedin-based developer and general contractor, who orchestrated a deal between all parties.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
Anti-inflammatory diet promotes long-term health benefits
TAMPA, Fla. — What you're putting on your plate plays a big role in your overall health. Foods can worsen inflammation in the body, causing tissue destruction and disease over time. “There’s a lot of research to show that many of our chronic diseases such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome,...
Beach Beacon
Largo gives three housing developments a boost
LARGO — City leaders say affordable housing and sustainability are a priority. Recent actions with different approaches have been used to progress both. Three housing developments received a helping hand from the city of Largo in the past two months. On Nov. 1, city commissioners, acting as the Community...
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: For the love of St. Pete
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. “I love St. Petersburg!” You hear that a lot around our city....
Hillsborough County woman raising 9 children gets help on Giving Tuesday
Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its "Giving Tuesday" to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family's new home.
stpetecatalyst.com
Cross-Bay Ferry will depart earlier on Sundays
November 30, 2022 - Officials with the Cross-Bay Ferry announced they are changing the Sunday schedule to meet riders’ needs. Starting Dec. 11, the first ferry service of the day will launch from St. Petersburg at 10 a.m., with its new final departure time from the city at 4:45 p.m. The last departure from Tampa is now 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, the ferry will run Jan. 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day - since it cannot provide service Jan. 28 due to Gasparilla restrictions.
stpetecatalyst.com
Gulfport Police ask for ‘Operation Santa’ support
November 29, 2022 - For 31 years, the Gulfport Police Department’s employees have sponsored a program dubbed “Operation Santa,” in which they donate toys to needy children in the city. According to a release, community contributions supported its success. The department is asking businesses, organizations and individuals to continue helping this year by donating money, new unwrapped toys and gift cards. Those feeling generous can drop off donations at the GPD headquarters at 2401 53rd St. S.
tampamagazines.com
A Bee’s Place: Making Honey in St. Petersburg
For Becky Dineen, a corporate career was no match for the pull of passion. It was a chance encounter along the roadside that inspired her to trade in her business suit for a beekeeping suit. She’ll bve the first to say that her old coworkers in the banking and sales industry are no match for the new ones – her husband, Art Howe, and their Italian honeybees.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’
ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
fox13news.com
Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage
TAMPA, Fla. - A national organization is helping veterans heal through counseling, and a local military couple used the service to save their marriage. Communication is much better these days between Michael and Shamika Gaskin. Michael spent 20 years in the military and Shamika served eight years, but the stress of military life took a toll on their mental health and their marriage.
wfla.com
All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay
Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
floridapolitics.com
Happy holidays? Florida school district walks back decision to nix Hanukkah presentation
A spokesperson for the district said officials a ‘trying to be careful’ in light of the new Parents’ Bill of Rights. Pasco County Schools says it has reversed its decision to deny a mother’s request to give a Hanukkah presentation to her son’s fifth grade class after reporters contacted the district for an explanation.
