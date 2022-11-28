ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
H. Roy Adams

To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece

Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Help nonprofits with ‘critical needs’ on Giving Tuesday?

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday comes a spending holiday focused on helping strangers rather than stocking up on holiday goods – Giving Tuesday. According to Investopedia, Giving Tuesday is a global initiative created in 2012 by New York City’s 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation. It focuses on altruism and awareness of those in need and serves as a countermeasure to the rampant consumerism immediately following Thanksgiving.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

‘Paychecks for Patriots’ returns Thursday

While military veterans often possess unique skills applicable to civilian employment, many find the transition challenging. Officials with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the Florida National Guard, and the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs have partnered with CareerSource Pinellas to help connect former service members with local employment opportunities.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the Tropicana Field proposal process

As the deadline approaches this week for vying developers to submit their proposals reimagining the 86-acre Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District, the city has yet to receive a proposal. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch restarted the RFP (request for proposals) process earlier this year asking for reimagined proposals that...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lodging

Spirides Hotel Finance Company Provides Financing for Dunedin, Florida, Hotel Development

TAMPA, Florida—Spirides Hotel Finance Company has provided, and the borrower has closed, $14 million in construction-to-permanent mortgage financing from a Midwest-headquartered bank to finance the development of a lodging facility in Dunedin, Florida, for players of the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club. Florida is well known for its multiple professional baseball Spring training facilities. After building in Dunedin its Player Development Complex training facility, the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club had been searching for nearby consolidated quality housing for their major and minor league players year round as they rotate through for training when Dunedin officials introduced Toronto Blue Jays officials to Doug Anderson, a Dunedin-based developer and general contractor, who orchestrated a deal between all parties.
DUNEDIN, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million

The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Anti-inflammatory diet promotes long-term health benefits

TAMPA, Fla. — What you're putting on your plate plays a big role in your overall health. Foods can worsen inflammation in the body, causing tissue destruction and disease over time. “There’s a lot of research to show that many of our chronic diseases such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome,...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo gives three housing developments a boost

LARGO — City leaders say affordable housing and sustainability are a priority. Recent actions with different approaches have been used to progress both. Three housing developments received a helping hand from the city of Largo in the past two months. On Nov. 1, city commissioners, acting as the Community...
LARGO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: For the love of St. Pete

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. “I love St. Petersburg!” You hear that a lot around our city....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Cross-Bay Ferry will depart earlier on Sundays

November 30, 2022 - Officials with the Cross-Bay Ferry announced they are changing the Sunday schedule to meet riders’ needs. Starting Dec. 11, the first ferry service of the day will launch from St. Petersburg at 10 a.m., with its new final departure time from the city at 4:45 p.m. The last departure from Tampa is now 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, the ferry will run Jan. 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day - since it cannot provide service Jan. 28 due to Gasparilla restrictions.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Gulfport Police ask for ‘Operation Santa’ support

November 29, 2022 - For 31 years, the Gulfport Police Department’s employees have sponsored a program dubbed “Operation Santa,” in which they donate toys to needy children in the city. According to a release, community contributions supported its success. The department is asking businesses, organizations and individuals to continue helping this year by donating money, new unwrapped toys and gift cards. Those feeling generous can drop off donations at the GPD headquarters at 2401 53rd St. S.
GULFPORT, FL
tampamagazines.com

A Bee’s Place: Making Honey in St. Petersburg

For Becky Dineen, a corporate career was no match for the pull of passion. It was a chance encounter along the roadside that inspired her to trade in her business suit for a beekeeping suit. She’ll bve the first to say that her old coworkers in the banking and sales industry are no match for the new ones – her husband, Art Howe, and their Italian honeybees.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’

ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
fox13news.com

Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage

TAMPA, Fla. - A national organization is helping veterans heal through counseling, and a local military couple used the service to save their marriage. Communication is much better these days between Michael and Shamika Gaskin. Michael spent 20 years in the military and Shamika served eight years, but the stress of military life took a toll on their mental health and their marriage.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay

Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy