TAMPA, Florida—Spirides Hotel Finance Company has provided, and the borrower has closed, $14 million in construction-to-permanent mortgage financing from a Midwest-headquartered bank to finance the development of a lodging facility in Dunedin, Florida, for players of the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club. Florida is well known for its multiple professional baseball Spring training facilities. After building in Dunedin its Player Development Complex training facility, the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club had been searching for nearby consolidated quality housing for their major and minor league players year round as they rotate through for training when Dunedin officials introduced Toronto Blue Jays officials to Doug Anderson, a Dunedin-based developer and general contractor, who orchestrated a deal between all parties.

