Betty Ehart Senior Center Renovations Begin Thursday
White Rock Senior Center. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen. The Los Alamos and White Rock senior center lunches will look a little different Thursday, as an upcoming renovation plan is scheduled for the Betty Ehart Senior Center (BESC) location. The BESC staff will be moving their meal staff from Los Alamos...
DALA Premieres ‘Sugar Plum On The Hill’ Friday Night
Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) concludes its Nutcracker on the Hill trilogy this weekend. The final chapter, Sugar Plum on the Hill, will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at Duane Smith Auditorium. The show will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
Blue Window To Open 4-8 p.m. For Holiday Lights Parade
The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this Saturday for the Holiday Lights Parade on Central, and will feature some unique specials and special cocktails. Courtesy/BWB. Blue Window Bistro News:. The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this...
New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
Los Alamos Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert Dec. 10
Percussion players stand ready while rehearsing ‘O Holy Night’. Photo by Elizabeth Allen. Los Alamos Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Holiday Pops Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Crossroads Bible Church. This free event is provided to the community as a gift from the Los Alamos Symphony....
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Taos restaurant featured on Food Network show
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-owned restaurant in Taos was recently featured in the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The owner of Ranchos Plaza Grill learned in late September the restaurant would be the first Taos restaurant ever featured on the show. Filming took three days and the owner was able to showcase two […]
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
HMS Implacable Will Collect Toys For Tots Donations At Holiday Lights Parade Saturday Night
HMS Implacable, the local chapter of the Royal Manticoran Navy, in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” drive will have a float in this year’s Holiday Lights Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Due to the shortage of toys, HMS Implacable must...
Black Friday adoption event a success
The department says by the end of the three-day event, more than 150 pets were adopted. The department says by the end of the three-day event, more than 150 pets were adopted. Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons …. Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen. NMSU...
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Albuquerque
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Albuquerque. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Albuquerque for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
ABQ BioPark announces winter hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, November 28, the ABQ BioPark will have new winter hours. All BioPark facilities will be closed on Mondays through February 20. The BioPark Aquarium and Botanic Garden will also have new hours. The aquarium will be open Tuesday – Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Botanic Garden will […]
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
Game & Fish Officers Free Buck Of Hammock Headgear!
View of the buck spotted by a local resident this morning on Sandia still tangled in hammock headgear. After seeing the announcement asking for the community’s help published this morning in the Los Alamos Daily Post, New Mexico Game & Fish Conservation Officers Perraglio and Otero were notified by the resident of the location of the buck which was hanging out with four does grazing in a yard on Sandia. The officers tranquilized the buck and removed the hammock tangled in its antlers. The buck was revived and observed for a period of time until it wondered off in search of his does. Photo by Marc Bailey.
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
Taos Chamber Music Group Presents Two Winter-themed Programs With Gleb Ivanov Dec. 9, 10 & 11
The Taos Chamber Music Group’s (TCMG) 30th Anniversary Season celebrates the holiday season with two of its most popular programs. Both feature the immensely gifted pianist Gleb Ivanov who will be presented in a solo piano recital, “Winter Scenes” Friday, Dec. 9, and then join TCMG musicians for a chamber music program, “Journey Into Winter” with two performances Dec. 10 and 11.
