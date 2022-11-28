View of the buck spotted by a local resident this morning on Sandia still tangled in hammock headgear. After seeing the announcement asking for the community’s help published this morning in the Los Alamos Daily Post, New Mexico Game & Fish Conservation Officers Perraglio and Otero were notified by the resident of the location of the buck which was hanging out with four does grazing in a yard on Sandia. The officers tranquilized the buck and removed the hammock tangled in its antlers. The buck was revived and observed for a period of time until it wondered off in search of his does. Photo by Marc Bailey.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO