Annual Christmas Tree Festival celebrating 50 years with beautiful displays, fun activities, and Santa

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
The 50th Annual Christmas Tree Festival is officially underway at the Allen County Museum
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's officially underway and the 50th edition of the Allen County Museum's Christmas Tree Festival has something for everyone. Not only are there 112 trees and wreaths on display, but there are shopping opportunities too. You can buy live winter green arrangements at Gifts from the Earth, gift items can be purchased at the Holiday Boutique, and starting Friday there will be the Little Children's Shoppe and baked goods for sale. All being fundraisers.
hometownstations.com
Families are invited out to make some fun memories at the 2022 Downtown Lima Holiday Festival
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Downtown Lima Inc. will be hosting their holiday festival this Saturday and is inviting everyone to join in the fun. There are 15 participating businesses hosting events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout downtown Lima. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Meeting Place on Market at 10 a.m. where you can take your own photo with them. Children's activities will be at the Metro Center and a dance party with "Snowflake the Elf" at the 318 Restaurant. There will be plenty of activities at all the locations to make it a memorable holiday.
hometownstations.com
Festival in Wapakoneta this weekend offers free holiday fun for children of all ages
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Starting this Friday, there will be a lot for kids to do in downtown Wapakoneta. On Friday, Wapakoneta begins their sixteenth annual Children's Hometown Holiday. There will be a parade, kids can meet Santa, reindeer to pet, outdoor ice skating, and more. For the first time this year, there will also be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, as well as the return of the popular snowball drop event. It's a good opportunity for parents to get some Christmas shopping done, and take their kids out for some holiday-themed fun. Organizers say the event always draws a large turnout.
hometownstations.com
Chiles-Laman is hosting their annual Tree of Remembrance Service this Saturday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Finding joy at Christmas can be difficult for those who have recently lost a loved one. Chiles-Laman Funeral Home will host their 32nd annual Tree of Remembrance Service at their Shawnee Chapel location this upcoming Saturday at 3 p.m. The service is open to everyone and attracts hundreds each year as a way to honor lost loved ones. Families who lost someone in the past year will receive a free ornament engraved with their loved one's name. This funeral home says they are excited for the service to return in person after doing virtual for two years.
Photo: Finishing touches for 50th annual Christmas Tree Festival
Marilyn Shaw helps decorate a tree Monday for Sunny Creek Farms, of Wapakoneta, for the 50th annual Christmas Tree Festival at the Allen County Museum on Market Street in Lima. The annual tradition runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club hosts special needs Christmas party
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - The Lima Rotary Club hosts its annual Special Needs Christmas Party on Saturday, December 3 from 11:30-2:00 at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road. The party is for children with disabilities from ages 5-14. There will be food, gifts, entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus, super heroes and much more.
hometownstations.com
Armstrong Museum wants to get word out about time capsule and their out of this world holiday display
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Armstrong Air and Space Museum is all decked out for the Christmas season. Until January 2nd, the museum will have a Christmas light display every night. They have been decorating with these lights for over ten years, and their light exhibit continues to grow. This year, over 100,000 individual lights can be found outside the museum, with a variety of interesting designs.
Times-Bulletin
Trinity Friends Church to host Christmas Wonderland
VAN WERT — Trinity Friends Church is hosting Christmas Wonderland this Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is open to the public. Activities for all ages are planned. Enjoy a walk through trees decorated by local community members, games for kids, Christmas carols with the TFC Worship Team, free hot sandwiches, decorate a sugar cookie or take advantage of the full hot chocolate bar. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. Shown are photos from last year’s Christmas Wonderland.
westbendnews.net
New Dance Studio Open in Paulding County
Tatem Varner, graduate of Paulding High School and resident of Oakwood, opened a dance studio in October of this year. The dance studio is located at 113 N 1st St in the former Oakwood Eye Care facility. Growing up a dancer, Varner was in jazz, tap, ballet, and pointe at...
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta woman known for donating Thanksgiving meals wants to do same for Christmas
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta woman who gave out Thanksgiving dinners to families in need is preparing to help out more people this Christmas. Shawna Johnson-Forehand has been putting together Thanksgiving dinners for others out of her own pocket for ten years. This year she made sure five families had a good Thanksgiving meal, and after receiving more donations than usual, she has decided to do the same for Christmas dinners. This is the first time she has handed out Christmas meals, and she looks forward to being able to make a difference for more people.
hometownstations.com
How giving back on Giving Tuesday can be the best gift this holiday season
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Did you conquer Black Friday? Did you shop local for Small Business Saturday? Or is Cyber Monday more your speed? No matter where you spend your hard-earned cash, local non-profit agencies want you to remember Giving Tuesday because as Jeff Fitzgerald tells us, giving can be the best reward of all.
hometownstations.com
Applications are now being accepted for the first ever Legacy Arts Scholarship
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They have been raising money to support the arts since 2019 to cultivate a creative economy and they are now ready to award some of those dollars raised. Legacy Arts has announced they are now accepting applications for their first financial scholarships. They are intended to support individuals or groups that want to use creative arts and or entrepreneurship to serve the Greater Lima Community.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club learns more about CASA program with Crime Victim Services
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotarians learned what it takes to stand up for the best interests of children. The Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, has served around 1,200 children in Allen and Putnam Counties since they started in 2009. A volunteer advocate is appointed to a child that is involved in a court case where their overall welfare is in question. Advocates would learn about the child and make a recommendation on what would be in their best interest. The CASA program director has been talking to different service clubs like Rotary to raise awareness of their mission and hope that others would want to help.
whbc.com
Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
hometownstations.com
Ohio's deer gun season is now open and runs through Sunday, December 4th
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a time that many look forward to every year and get up and out before dawn. Ohio's gun deer hunting season opened this morning. Hunters in Allen County have the opportunity to get 3 deer and a total of 6 if hunting in other parts of the state. Those animals harvested must be checked by noon the next day or by 11:30 p.m. if harvested on the last day of the season. The Ohio Department of Wildlife is also requiring deer harvested in Wyandot, Marion, and Hardin Counties to have those animals tested for chronic wasting disease before ingesting the meat.
Delphos Herald
Mike’s Food On Us planning Nov. 29 food distribution
DELPHOS — The Mike Gallmeier Foundation is holding another one of its bi-monthly food distributions coming up from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Delphos Eagles. “Mike’s Food On Us was established when Mike (Gallmeier) first became mayor and that was back in 2008, 2009, in that time frame and he knew that some of the residents of the city needed help so he wanted to get that started as soon as he could just to help the other food distributors in town that were giving out food when they could,” said Deborah Gallmeier, president of the organization.
hometownstations.com
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
hometownstations.com
As traffic increases due to holiday shopping, so do the odds for crashes warns Allen County Sheriff
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Roadways are expected to become more congested as we inch closer to Christmas time. This will be due to residents making the final rush to get their last bits of items crossed off their holiday lists this Christmas, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office says that using extra caution should be your first concern when it comes to busy roadways. Accidents, both minor and major, are expected to increase as we wrap up the 2022 calendar year and being a defensive driver can not only help you stay safe, but also make other drivers safe as well.
hometownstations.com
Crime Victim Service's Free Credit Check arrives just in time for holiday shopping season
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you've neglected to check those credit card statements lately, now would be a good time with the holiday shopping season underway. Crime Victim Services has coordinated their 7th annual free credit check on Wednesday, November 30th. A total of five financial institutions and 18 branch locations in Allen and Putnam Counties are participating this year. The Better Business Bureau recommends checking your credit report twice a year, and this free credit check allows people to spot potential fraud and get a better idea of overall credit health. Crime Victim Services has served 33 victims of credit card theft this year and says staying vigilant is key.
Comments / 0