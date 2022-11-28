Leon O’Neal took issue with the running narrative that Alabama could make the College Football Playoff. The former Texas A&M defensive back, who started 12 games last season, noted the similarities between this year’s Alabama team, and the Aggies from 2020, except the Aggies were left out of the Playoff despite a similar resume. “Man sit down with your bias … fixed it.”

