College Station, TX

Leon O'Neal, former Texas A&M DB, recalls 2020 Playoff arguments, calls out Alabama bias this time

Leon O’Neal took issue with the running narrative that Alabama could make the College Football Playoff. The former Texas A&M defensive back, who started 12 games last season, noted the similarities between this year’s Alabama team, and the Aggies from 2020, except the Aggies were left out of the Playoff despite a similar resume. “Man sit down with your bias … fixed it.”
Texas A&M TE announces he will be entering transfer portal

Texas A&M was expected to have a lot of players entering the transfer portal and so far that has been the case. Now you can add tight end Blake Smith to the list. The redshirt sophomore announces his intentions to transfer by Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Smith, listed at 6-foot-4...
