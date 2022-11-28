Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Leon O'Neal, former Texas A&M DB, recalls 2020 Playoff arguments, calls out Alabama bias this time
Leon O’Neal took issue with the running narrative that Alabama could make the College Football Playoff. The former Texas A&M defensive back, who started 12 games last season, noted the similarities between this year’s Alabama team, and the Aggies from 2020, except the Aggies were left out of the Playoff despite a similar resume. “Man sit down with your bias … fixed it.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M QB enters NCAA transfer portal after 3 seasons with Aggies, per reports
Haynes King will reportedly look at continuing his college football career elsewhere after 3 seasons at Texas A&M. Multiple outlets are reporting that the Aggie quarterback has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. King’s name has shown up in the portal because he is able to enter as...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M OL, former 4-star recruit, latest Aggie to make transfer portal announcement
Texas A&M continues to see departures to the transfer portal. PJ Williams, a former 4-star recruit, took to Twitter on Friday to announce he will be entering the transfer portal. Williams joins Haynes King, Tunmise Adeleye, and Denver Harris as the latest high-profile Aggies to announce intentions to transfer. It...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M DB, former coveted JUCO transfer, entering portal after 3 seasons with Aggies
Brian George is looking to make the second transfer of his college career. The Texas A&M defensive back, a former JUCO transfer, announced Thursday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. George will be departing College Station after 3 seasons with the Aggies. George began his college career at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M TE announces he will be entering transfer portal
Texas A&M was expected to have a lot of players entering the transfer portal and so far that has been the case. Now you can add tight end Blake Smith to the list. The redshirt sophomore announces his intentions to transfer by Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Smith, listed at 6-foot-4...
