Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
To know Rabbi Neal Katz is to love Neal Katz and his amazing Tyler Klezmer Music EnsembleTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Kilgore, TX Cops Report A Dog Was The Driver That Caused Crash In Parking Lot
Imagine Having To Explain This One To Your Insurance Company... If you're a dog owner then you know most of furry friends want to take a ride with you and most of the time you have no choice but to oblige your fur baby. Its not recommended that you leave your dog unattended in a vehicle but sometimes you absolutely no choice but to do so and this story is reason #1 why you shouldn't leave your pet alone in a car.
A Woman Wanted for Murder in MN was Found & Arrested by Longview, TX Police
A woman who was wanted in Minnesota for alleged murder was arrested in Longview, Texas on Monday, November 28. Erica Shameka Roberts of St. Cloud, MN, 36 years old, was arrested "on a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder" after "the Longview Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network on the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota."
Man Arrested In Rusk County, TX After Attempting To Steal Car
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Shared Details About This Crime On Their Facebook Page. Two East Texas police departments were summoned to a gas station after a man who caught someone attempting to steal his car was shot and the suspect took off afterwards. The Incident Happened On Monday (Nov....
21 People Indicted for Money Laundering Schemes in Tyler, Texas
Twenty-one people have been indicted in Tyler, Texas for their part in cryptocurrency money laundering networks that the U.S. Attorney General's office says have been under investigation for years. KETK reports that "according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, the networks include those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from...
15 Felony Arrests Made In Smith & Gregg Co. This Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, telling each other what you are thankful for and appreciative of, and catching up on reliving past family events. It's also a weekend of gluttony, football, putting up the Christmas decorations and going shopping for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday too. Hopefully, you got to do at least a little bit of that this past weekend and you had a peaceful and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend.
Tyler, TX Woman Shares Why People Need to Respect Walmart Employees
Recently, a woman I know named Elisha who lives in Tyler, Texas posted online as to why she feels strongly that people need to show respect for the people who work at our East Texas Walmart locations. Even before I dug in and read more of her post, I was...
What? Is There Really a Cancer Causing ‘Hot Spot’ in Longview, TX?
What? Is there really a cancer-causing 'hot spot' in Longview, Texas?. Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. Whether you yourself have found yourself in this battle or perhaps it has been someone you love. I lost my dad to cancer back in 2011. I would do anything to eradicate it from our lives forever.
Tyler Transit Honors Rosa Parks With Designated Seat
“One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.” ― Martin Luther King Jr. We live in a time where those who feel oppressed are normally shouted down or called "woke" (like being conscious of the world around you instead of "sleeping" is a bad thing?) for letting your voice be heard about something that negatively effects people.
Longview, TX Woman Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Gifts aren’t Right for People of Faith
A Longview, TX Woman said she didn't feel that 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed gifts aren't a good choice for people of faith. I gotta say, this is one brave lady to post about both religion AND politics in a Longview, Texas social media group. But she did. And boy, did people respond.
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Here’s A List Of 10 Popular Christmas Tree Farms In East Texas
There's no need to buy and burn one of those pine-scented candles in your home to get you in the mood for Christmas, all you need is a fresh-cut tree from a local Christmas tree farm!. I have always wanted to but never have gone to a Christmas tree farm...
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
Let’s Look Inside This Beautiful $8.5 Million Home in Longview, TX
Back when this home was built in 2009 it was valued at a measly $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably gonna set you back $100 million bajillion. NOTE: THIS HOME IS NOT CURRENTLY FOR SALE, IF YOU'RE...
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
My Ultimate Fall De-Cluttering Checklist for Lazy People (Like Me)
So here's the thing: I've been on a bit of a decluttering mission for a while now at my little house near Tyler, Texas. Many of us are in East Texas. In fact, decluttering has re-entered the "trending" convos since Marie Kondo invited us all to only keep the items in our homes that "spark joy." I'm all down for that.
World Famous Kilgore Rangerettes To Perform With Mariah Carey On Thanksgiving Day
It's a tradition in many East Texas homes each Thanksgiving morning, while the turkey is basting in the oven and the side dishes are being heated up on the stovetop, the desserts are sliced up and the final touches are being placed on the table, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is being shown on the TV. This parade has been entertaining families for years thanks to the oversized balloons, marching bands, drill teams, and live performances from artists across all genres that keep people watching of all ages.
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0