Another Minnesota Wild gameday is finally upon us after a three-day break. The Wild should be well-rested and ready to go as they try to take down the ever-lethal Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. With two games remaining in their seven-game homestand, the Wild are in need of some wins if they plan on calling it successful. Sitting at 10-9-2 on the season, they have yet to string together more than two wins in a row and could desperately use some points to elevate them back into a wild-card position.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO