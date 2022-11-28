Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Devils Finally Have a Number One Goaltender in Vitek Vanecek
On July 8, the New Jersey Devils kicked off their offseason by trading for Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Later that month, they extended him to a three-year contract worth $3.4 million per year. At the time, he was seen as a tandem goaltender, and it was expected that he would play alongside Mackenzie Blackwood on a Devils team that used seven different netminders last season. However, an injury to Blackwood changed that, and Vanecek has started 13 of the team’s first 23 games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers’ Trade Targets on Struggling Teams
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland understands the perception about the odds of a team making the playoffs, depending on where they are in the standings, by the time American Thanksgiving arrives. His team was only two points out of a playoff spot by Nov. 24, and in an interview with The Athletic, he recognized that the Oilers give up a lot of Grade-A chances, realizes the team is at the bottom of the NHL in goals against but also acknowledges they’ve felt the impact of the Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto injuries (from ‘Oilers GM Ken Holland Q&A: Can the Team Be Improved? If So, How?,’ The Athletic, 11/25/22).
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 5 Most Valuable Players Early On in 2022-23
While the Vancouver Canucks remain under .500 after their most recent 5-1 setback against the Washington Capitals, they righted the ship a bit in November compiling a 7-6-1 record after going 2-7 in October. It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows as they still have issues with holding multi-goal leads, playing consistently for a full 60 minutes, and of course, killing penalties.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs New Defenseman Conor Timmins: What Now?
Just over a week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for right-shot defenseman Conor Timmins. Headed the other way was Curtis Douglas. At the time of the trade, there was relief in Maple Leafs’ nation. The team’s defense was hurt – and badly. I admit that, at...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Dylan Larkin Is Going to Get Paid
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Vanecek, Unsung Heroes, NHL Awards & More
I am extremely excited to share my next edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on Twitter asking for questions, and you did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss the team’s unsung heroes, players who could be in the NHL Award conversation, and...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 12/01/22
Another Minnesota Wild gameday is finally upon us after a three-day break. The Wild should be well-rested and ready to go as they try to take down the ever-lethal Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. With two games remaining in their seven-game homestand, the Wild are in need of some wins if they plan on calling it successful. Sitting at 10-9-2 on the season, they have yet to string together more than two wins in a row and could desperately use some points to elevate them back into a wild-card position.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 4 Potential Trade Partners for Jujhar Khaira
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in complete free-fall mode over the last month, losing 14 of their last 16 games. After a surprising 4-2-0 start, it could be just weeks before the team begins selling off pieces and reloading. While he might not be the flashiest among the team’s potential trade chips, Jujhar Khaira could provide solid bottom-six depth for many contenders.
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to Jets Success in December
The Winnipeg Jets had a successful November, going 8-3-0 and playing a hard-working, sustainable brand of hockey under head coach Rick Bowness. If they want to keep the good times going in December, there are three things they must do. 1) Manage Hellebuyck’s Workload. The 11-game November the Jets...
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators’ Takeaways From Disappointing November Stretch
It feels like an eternity has passed since the Ottawa Senators entered the month of November with four wins and four defeats on the season. Just four weeks back, there were plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the team and the direction they were headed in under head coach D.J. Smith. But, after a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday (Nov. 30), dark clouds have returned to the Canadian Tire Centre.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Missing Mike Smith in 3 Particular Areas
Entering the 2022-23 season, most felt the Edmonton Oilers were an improved group after an already very successful 2021-22 outing, in large part due to their change of goaltenders. A duo of Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner felt like a clear upgrade to almost everybody; however, through the first quarter of the 2022-23 campaign, it has been anything but.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Seriously Use the Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks aren’t as bad as they were at the start of the season, but they are still not a playoff team. They have fought their way back to sniffing distance from a top-eight spot in the Western Conference but still sit three points out with a couple of extra games played. The Canucks are sure to be sellers at the trade deadline after the way they started the season and the hole they dug for themselves.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Must Watch Games in December 2022
The St. Louis Blues have a difficult road ahead in the month of December. They play 15 games against 11 teams that are currently in a playoff spot. With the Blues having a record of 11-11-0, they’ll need to play up to their competition this month. This month’s schedule is harder than the difficult November schedule they had.
The Hockey Writers
The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After 25 Games
My colleague Andrew Forbes shared a curious statistic with me recently, the Toronto Maple Leafs “Core Four” of John Tavares, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner have combined to score 49 percent of all the points for their team. They also take up 49 percent of the team’s salary cap.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-3 Loss to the Wild – 12/1/22
The Edmonton Oilers entered Thursday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild looking to make it four straight, but came up short. As we have seen many times this season, consistent play throughout was an issue in this one, though it was much more understandable given their recent schedule. That...
The Hockey Writers
10 Significant Oilers’ Stats From November 2022
The Edmonton Oilers played 14 games in the month of November, which included a heartbreaking loss to the New Jersey Devils, two big come-from-behind wins against the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers, and numerous highlight reel plays. With that in mind, let’s recap ten significant Oilers’ stats from the month of November.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Sanderson Has Emerged as a Calder Darkhorse
It’s a quarter way into the 2022-23 NHL season, which means fans have a pretty good idea of how things will shake out for the rest of the year. Statistically, only two or three teams will move in or out of a playoff spot over the next several months. That’s tough news for the likes of the Columbus Blues Jackets and Ottawa Senators, who sit roughly 10 points back from a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Both expected to be far better this year, but have failed to live up to the lofty expectations they set for themselves in the offseason.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Excelled in November
The Winnipeg Jets flew high as a team in November as they posted an 8-3-0 record and sit second in the Central Division, one point behind the Dallas Stars with two games in hand. While it’s tough to find anyone on Rick Bowness’ resilient club who isn’t doing their job...
The Hockey Writers
5 Maple Leafs’ Takeaways from 3-1 Win Over Sharks
The Toronto Maple Leafs turned it around on the San Jose Sharks by a score of 3-1 last night. The last time these two teams met was on October 27, when the Maple Leafs lost in overtime by a score of 4-3. They went on to lose two more times on that ill-fated trip before they returned home.
