Arlington County, VA

Sun Gazette editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets ready

Editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets handy. Our word for the day is “insatiable” – as in “it looks like the Fairfax County government’s insatiable need for additional revenue, year after year, will continue unabated.”. County leaders have begun looking into the crystal ball and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
George Mason may become hub of local cricket

A field to host professional cricket matches on the Fairfax campus of George Mason University could be in place by 2025 as part of a plan unveiled Nov. 30. Major League Cricket (MLC) and its Washington, D.C.-based investor Sanjay Govil will team with Mason for a feasibility study of a new complex that would include the cricket field, baseball facility and event space.
FAIRFAX, VA
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Passenger counts dip after a month's worth of free rides on VRE

Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does start with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
InFive: Deadly Express Lanes accident, flu death and a chilly day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, has directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. 4. Child flu death.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Madison has a plan for state football semifinal

The game plan will be straightforward for the Madison Warhawks when they play the host and undefeated Fairfax Lions (13-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in a semifinal game of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state football tournament. Madison (6D North) and Fairfax (Occoquan) are each...
VIENNA, VA
Girl walking home in Vienna reports suspicious van driver

A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said. As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn...
VIENNA, VA
Micron cuts back on chip production

Manassas officials say they’re hopeful that Micron Inc.’s plans to cut memory chip production won’t slow hiring and expansion at the company’s Manassas plant. Last week, the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer announced it would be cutting back on production of DRAM – or semiconductor memory – by about 20% as demand levels off and the company's inventory grows.
MANASSAS, VA
Potomac School wrestlers host Backyard Classic

It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
POTOMAC, VA
Dec. 1 high school basketball roundup: Battlefield, Gainesville boys win

BATTLEFIELD 66, CHRIST CHAPEL 40: Brandon Binkowski scored 12 points, Ryan Derderian 11 and Maddux Tennant 10 as the Bobcats (2-0) won at South Lakes High School Thursday. GAINESVILLE 62, ANNANDALE 57: Grant Polk totaled 20 points and seven rebounds and Trevor Moody added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Cardinals’ (2-0) win at John R. Lewis High School Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, VA
Late rally gives Marshall win in opening basketball game

In the first quarter of their opening game, the Marshall Statesmen fell behind 9-0, turned the ball over in abundance, shot poorly and appeared headed to defeat against the host Madison Warhawks. Not so fast. By sticking to its game plan of playing pressure defense, eventually finding a bit better...
MARSHALL, VA

