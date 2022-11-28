Read full article on original website
Sun Gazette editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets ready
Editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets handy. Our word for the day is “insatiable” – as in “it looks like the Fairfax County government’s insatiable need for additional revenue, year after year, will continue unabated.”. County leaders have begun looking into the crystal ball and...
InFive: Most wanted arrest, Kline Farm update and get ready for a parade
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A murder suspect police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. 2. Kline Farm update. The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but...
UPDATED: Citizens file lawsuit against Prince William County chair, supervisors over Digital Gateway vote
A group of Gainesville residents is asking a Prince William County judge to overturn approval of the PW Digital Gateway. Roger Yackel, Roger Miller and Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Board of County Supervisors, Chair Ann Wheeler and Supervisor Pete Candland. The lawsuit focuses...
George Mason may become hub of local cricket
A field to host professional cricket matches on the Fairfax campus of George Mason University could be in place by 2025 as part of a plan unveiled Nov. 30. Major League Cricket (MLC) and its Washington, D.C.-based investor Sanjay Govil will team with Mason for a feasibility study of a new complex that would include the cricket field, baseball facility and event space.
Kline Farm project clears Prince William Planning Commission; property could house Greater Manassas Baseball League
The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but there’s still work to do before it’s a done deal. In a series of votes Wednesday, the Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval of the multi-use proposal with the hope it could be home to the Greater Manassas Baseball League.
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
Passenger counts dip after a month's worth of free rides on VRE
Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does start with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
InFive: Deadly Express Lanes accident, flu death and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, has directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. 4. Child flu death.
Madison has a plan for state football semifinal
The game plan will be straightforward for the Madison Warhawks when they play the host and undefeated Fairfax Lions (13-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in a semifinal game of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state football tournament. Madison (6D North) and Fairfax (Occoquan) are each...
UPDATED: All clear after reports of person with gun outside Unity Reed High School
Police say there is no threat to Unity Reed High School in Manassas after social media reports of a person with a gun in the parking lot this morning. Officers now say there are no indications the person in question "was actually on campus." Police continue to follow up on...
Girl walking home in Vienna reports suspicious van driver
A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said. As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn...
Micron cuts back on chip production
Manassas officials say they’re hopeful that Micron Inc.’s plans to cut memory chip production won’t slow hiring and expansion at the company’s Manassas plant. Last week, the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer announced it would be cutting back on production of DRAM – or semiconductor memory – by about 20% as demand levels off and the company's inventory grows.
Potomac School wrestlers host Backyard Classic
It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
Dec. 2 high school boys basketball roundup: Hylton, Forest Park, Battlefield improve to 3-0
FOREST PARK 58, COLONIAL FORGE 53: Winston Raford led Forest Park (3-0) with 18 points going 5 for 8 from the 3-point line. Brandon Edozie added 14 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks to control the paint. Forest Park led 26-12 at the half and 43-23 at the end of...
Another dominant team effort sends Freedom-Woodbridge to the state football final
Tristan Evans shrugged his shoulders as if to say why would he savor one moment over another? Or expect his team to do the same?. The Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback set a state record for most touchdown passes thrown in a season Saturday to help the Eagles defeat visiting Western Branch 69-14 in the Class 6 state semifinals.
Dec. 1 high school basketball roundup: Battlefield, Gainesville boys win
BATTLEFIELD 66, CHRIST CHAPEL 40: Brandon Binkowski scored 12 points, Ryan Derderian 11 and Maddux Tennant 10 as the Bobcats (2-0) won at South Lakes High School Thursday. GAINESVILLE 62, ANNANDALE 57: Grant Polk totaled 20 points and seven rebounds and Trevor Moody added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Cardinals’ (2-0) win at John R. Lewis High School Thursday.
Late rally gives Marshall win in opening basketball game
In the first quarter of their opening game, the Marshall Statesmen fell behind 9-0, turned the ball over in abundance, shot poorly and appeared headed to defeat against the host Madison Warhawks. Not so fast. By sticking to its game plan of playing pressure defense, eventually finding a bit better...
