TODAY.com
A 10-minute indoor cardio and walking challenge to ease holiday stress
Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
Therapist breaks down how to do household chores when you're depressed. It's a game changer.
'Replace "I'm failing," with "I'm having a hard time."'
Alcoholic Drinking and the Effects on Relationships
I am a former nurse and alcoholic in recovery. My mission is to talk about alcohol and its effect on our health, lives, and relationships. Undoubtedly, most people are aware that alcohol can cause stress and conflict in relationships. However, the general public may not understand the extent. Often, being close to alcoholics can change the relationship dynamic, and it’s essential to know how that works so families can help themselves better.
oprahdaily.com
How to Stop a Panic Attack, According to Therapists
I’ll never forget where I was when I had my first panic attack. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart racing, hands trembling, arms tingling, and forehead sweating profusely. I paced around my bedroom screaming because I didn’t know what was going on and it quite literally felt like I was having a heart attack. At the time, I didn’t know how to stop a panic attack, so I just hoped it would subside on its own. I can’t tell you specifically what triggered my panic attack, but after a few sessions with my therapist, we think it was stress-induced, thanks to my never-ending to-do list.
wmar2news
Thyroid Eye Disease
Thyroid eye disease, or TED, is a chronic autoimmune disease. Symptoms include cause eye bulging, double vision and eye pain. TED can result in serious, long-term damage, including vision loss, if not diagnosed early. TED is most common among people living with Graves’ disease. In fact, up to 50% of...
12tomatoes.com
Survey Shows If You Host People During The Holidays You’re Likely To Lose Sleep
Many people consider family to be the most important part of the holidays. According to a survey of 2000 Americans, however, having family and friends over for the holidays can lead to some sleepless nights. That poll, which was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Serta Simmons Bedding, really dug...
wmar2news
Epilepsy Awareness
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to educate people about the prevalence of this condition. About 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime, and one-third of these patients will continue to have seizures despite being on anti-seizure medication. Seizures can impact the person with epilepsy as well as their care partners. Those with ongoing seizures experience stigma, school and employment limitations, cognitive issues and are at an increased risk of death.
Perfectionist teens reported more depression and stress during COVID-19
Perfectionists are sometimes thought of as superheroes: people who are high achievers and seem to always have it all together. Perfectionism is different from simply trying to do a good job or even seeking excellence. Rather, perfectionism refers to rigidly requiring nothing short of absolute perfection and being highly self-critical. Our recent study, published in the journal Child Development, examined how perfectionism is affecting teens’ mental health and stress levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. Exacting standards While research shows some forms of perfectionism are related to small achievement gains, it also reveals perfectionism is commonly associated with experiencing more health problems along with...
wmar2news
Aflac - Mental Health Coverage
Millions of Americans are currently taking part in open enrollment for health care. A new survey from Aflac shows just how worried employees are about their mental health and treatment options. The survey found that more than half of all American workers currently face at least moderate levels of burnout,...
psychologytoday.com
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
extension.org
Practicing Gratitude and Building Better Thoughts
For service providers and clients alike, life is a winding road of good things here and bad things there. Actively working toward wiring your brain to acknowledge the good and appreciating those good things can help individuals shape personal strengths and build protections. Creating protective factors which can help cultivate positive mental health and generate an asset-based outlook that reaches all aspects of life.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Common Causes of Absenteeism in the Workplace
One of the biggest causes of money lost in the workplace comes down to staff absenteeism. If you are not taking active steps to deal with it effectively, you can end up in a situation in which you are losing many employee days, which can have an impact on your productivity and your bottom line. While there are plenty of genuine reasons for employees to be absent from work, if you can responsibly reduce this number, it can only be positive for your company as a whole. Taking this firmly into account, let’s check out a few of the most common causes of employee absenteeism at work.
Greatist
How to Complete the Three Stages of the Stress Response Cycle
The stress response cycle is your body’s natural response to stress. It’s broken into three stages: alarm, resistance, and exhaustion. Learning how to work through each stage can help you alleviate stress. Stress is the physical and mental response to an external trigger. When this happens, your body...
Americans Are Stressed About the Holidays, but Less Than Last Year: Study
A new study revealed that Americans face many stressors during the holiday season, but not as much as the year prior.
The 6 Most Common Issues Introverts Bring Up In Therapy
If you're a quiet type, these scenarios may sound familiar. Here's what mental health experts tell their clients who are dealing with them.
Rescue Dog Using Treadmill Before Bedtime To Ease Her Anxiety Melts Hearts
Noise sensitivity is the most common anxiety trait in dogs, according to a March 2020 Finnish study.
purewow.com
The Unexpected Upside of Nightmares, According to a Trauma Counselor
There’s nothing better than drifting off to dreamland at the end of a long day…unless, say, your dreamland is infested with zombies and you wake up terrified and in a cold sweat. Yes, we’re talking about nightmares—the fairly common REM sleep event that can be seriously unsettling. Indeed, the only thing that distinguishes nightmares from other types of dreams is that they’re downright unpleasant for the dreamer. The good news, though, is that nightmares might serve a purpose beyond simply disrupting your beauty sleep.
mmm-online.com
It’s the most stressful time of the year: One-third of Americans take anti-anxiety medications during the holidays
The holiday season is in full swing and with it comes the rise in stress people as they travel the country to spend time with their families. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, fears of a ‘tripledemic,’ significant economic headwinds and geopolitical instability, there are plenty of stressors affecting the mental health of millions of Americans.
