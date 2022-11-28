Read full article on original website
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Georgia Tech Student Sweeps ‘Wheel of Fortune’, Leaving With A Mini Cooper and $35,750 Richer
A Georgia Tech sophomore secured the bag after testing his smarts on “Wheel of Fortune.”. On Monday night, Quincy Howard crushed an episode of an ongoing college week series on the longtime game show. He left with not only a whopping $35,750 but also a shiny red and black Mini Cooper, WRDW reports. And his parents bared big smiles while cheering the brainiac on.
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
NBC San Diego
Clarence Gilyard Jr., ‘Die Hard' & ‘Matlock' Actor, Dead at 66
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of their own. Clarence Gilyard Jr.—an actor and college professor whose career spanned nearly four decades including roles in "Top Gun," "Die Hard," "Matlock" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," died on Nov. 28 at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las...
After man finds friend frozen solid, doctors were surprised by the unexpected
The human body is a phenomenal thing. When Jean Hilliard, then 19 years old, was returning home from a night out in 1980, her automobile skidded on a patch of ice and went into a ditch. She knew she would have to walk to get assistance because her wheels were totally buried in the snow.
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Fury as Woman Shares How Man Invaded Her Space for 'Entire' 4-Hour Flight
The manspreading incident went viral after being shared on Reddit.
Resurfaced Clip Shows Herschel Walker Blaming Wife’s Genes For Son Being An ‘Ugly’ Baby
A clip of Herschel Walker talking about his son being an ugly baby due to his wife’s bad genes has resurfaced on social media. The Twitter account PatriotTakes posted the video on Nov. 24. Walker also said his son was extremely book smart but “dumb as a brick” when...
The Man Who Spent a Lot of Money to Look Like a Tiger
Dennis Avner, a US army vet, underwent 14 radical surgeries in order to morph into a feline. The number of body modifications as part of his transformation earned him a world record for "most permanent transformations to look like an animal."
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her Bag
A TikToker shared that one of her dates had slipped his AirPods into her bag to track her movements. Cory, a popular TikToker, was left scared after her date purposely placed his AirPods into her bag to follow her movements. In the video, which has now garnered over 56,000 views, she told her followers that she had a ‘weird, gut feeling’ about her date although she had gone out with him two times before this incident. But she still chose to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Upworthy
Woman buys the home her mother cleaned for 43 years: 'It feels right'
We are often made to believe that our childhood dreams will never become a reality and that they are too far-fetched. One woman worked hard to make her childhood dream come true and is serving as an inspiration for all of us. As a young girl, Nichol Naranjo often used to accompany her mother, Margaret Gaxiola, to the houses she cleaned for a living. However, one special house in the Ridgecrest neighborhood of Albuquerque, New Mexico, came to mean a lot to her over the years. It was a 3000-square-foot home owned by Pam Key-Linden and Naranjo has vivid memories of sitting under a Thomasville desk in the office and imagining a life for herself as a businesswoman, reports My Modern Met.
Upworthy
Man who was kidnapped as a boy reunites with birth mom after posting hand-drawn map of home
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. A man who was abducted at the age of four has reconnected with his birth mother after over three decades, thanks to the power of the internet. Thirty-seven-year-old Li Jingwei—who now works in Guangdong Province in southern China—was able to find his way back to his birth family after a hand-drawn map of his childhood hometown went viral in China. According to VICE, although Li knew that he had been kidnapped as a child, he couldn't remember the names of his birth parents, his village or even his original name. However, he did remember the city he grew up in and certain notable landmarks around his home.
A moment that changed me: I visited my parents’ old home
In most of the children’s books I browsed through as a last-born child, there was an address in southern England handwritten in the inside cover. I vaguely knew my parents and two siblings lived there at some point, and I grew up surrounded by minor monuments to that life in England: Dad’s records, the faux-Victorian framed mirror above the fireplace, and – Mum’s holy grail – a bedside Teasmade with an integrated lamp and clock. And I was fascinated by the pictures of my two older siblings hosting a birthday party, making a snowman, and posing in front of Buckingham Palace in our family albums. They seemed so removed from my reality of growing up in a small town in Kenya’s Rift Valley. I promised myself that I would one day visit Coulsdon, in the London borough of Croydon, then outgrew my fascination.
The Heartwarming Story That Alabama’s Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler) Tells
While written originally by Dave Loggins, the American country music band Alabama was the one that popularized the song Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler). They released it in 1984, and the track gave the band their 12th straight Billboard Hot Country Singles chart-topper. It is one of the more heartwarming Alabama...
