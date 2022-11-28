After stint as a healthy scratch, Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen will likely return to the lineup

Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen has been a healthy scratch for nine of the team’s last 10 games.

It’s been a while since Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen produced offensively.

His last offensive contribution came in the form of two assists during a 6-3 road win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 22.

Then again, it’s been awhile since he was even in the lineup.

Kapanen’s last game was a 5-4 overtime road loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 12.

In total, he’s been a healthy scratch for nine of the team’s past 10 games.

“It sucks,” Kapanen said. “That’s all I’ve got to stay about that.”

Presumably, Kapanen hopes his actions speak louder than his limited words with a home contest against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

During Monday’s practice at the Hunt Armory in Shadyside, Kapanen skated on the team’s third line with Jeff Carter at center and Brock McGinn on the left wing.

Should that deployment hold going into Tuesday’s game, forward Danton Heinen likely would be a healthy scratch.

Limited to three assists in the past 17 games, Heinen skated on a “fourth” defensive pairing with reserve Chad Ruhwedel on Monday.

“It’s never fun watching,” Kapanen said. “It’s just good to be back on the ice and playing with (Carter and McGinn). Hopefully, tomorrow I can do something and produce and help the team win.”

Kapanen and the Penguins produced in the early stages of the season. During the first five games, Kapanen had five points (one goal, four assists) as the Penguins raced to a 4-0-1 start.

Then came a dreadful seven-game losing streak starting with a 6-3 road setback against the Edmonton Oilers. By Nov. 9, Kapanen began to be scratched.

“His speed is his biggest asset, in my opinion,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’re trying to help (Kapanen) utilize his speed in different capacities, whether it be challenging (defensemen) off the rush and trying to take them wide and trying to take the puck to the net — as opposed to turning up — and forcing defensemen to have to defend him. That’s an area that he can really help us there. If he doesn’t get a scoring chance or score a goal, he’s going to draw a penalty. There’s a lot of ways that (Kapanen) can utilize his speed. That’s one of them.

“He’s a big strong guy. He can get involved in the grind game down low, in the cycle game. In today’s game in the NHL, you have to be able to create offense different ways. It can’t just be off the rush. There has to be a grind game down low. That’s an area where he’s very capable. We’re trying to help him in that regard as well.”

Despite the indignity of being a healthy scratch while carrying an ample salary cap hit of $3.2 million, Kapanen is reported to have been a good citizen in the dressing room while largely being a spectator in recent weeks.

“He’s been good,” Carter said. “It’s obviously not an easy situation. But he’s been through it before. He just came to the rink every day with a good attitude and worked hard, just waiting for his time to get back in. Excited for him.”