Director of Westchester County Tourism & Film Appointed to New York State Tourism Advisory Council
Westchester County Tourism & Film Director Natasha Caputo has been appointed to the New York State Tourism Advisory Council by Governor Kathy Hochul. The Council consists of appointed tourism professionals committed to supporting the New York State tourism industry, and advising the state’s Division of Tourism to help encourage economic growth through visitation.
County Executive George Latimer Announces Older Driver Safety Week
Westchester County Executive George Latimer has announced that “Keys to Safe Driving” – a series of five free programs sponsored by the County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) – will take place during Older Driver Safety Week this Dec. 5 to 9. The...
