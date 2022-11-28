ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Director of Westchester County Tourism & Film Appointed to New York State Tourism Advisory Council

Westchester County Tourism & Film Director Natasha Caputo has been appointed to the New York State Tourism Advisory Council by Governor Kathy Hochul. The Council consists of appointed tourism professionals committed to supporting the New York State tourism industry, and advising the state’s Division of Tourism to help encourage economic growth through visitation.
