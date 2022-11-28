River Bluff kicked off their wrestling season in big fashion on Tuesday night, going 2-1 in their opening event – a quad dual at South Florence High School. The Gators took care of the host Bruins 78-0, dropped a tight one to powerhouse Lugoff-Elgin 40-33, and pulled out a tough match against a strong Socastee program 42-33.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO