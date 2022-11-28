ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HuffPost

The Best 2022 Holiday Ads

From Will Ferrell's return as Buddy the Elf to a poignant warning about the climate crisis, these are the holiday ads you need to see right now.
macaronikid.com

Top 7 Holiday Bucket List - Best Events and Shows this Holiday Season

Every holiday season, parents scramble trying to pack it all in - from shows to light displays and holiday parties. For our family, we know that time together is best spent NOT rushing through every single holiday event available. So we picked our top 7 favorite things to do each holiday season, in no particular order.
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
WGN TV

Champagnes perfect for the holiday season

We are about to dive into a month of holiday parties and get togethers that many of us missed last year. And there’s no better way to take those gatherings up a notch than by adding a bottle of bubbles. Maple & Ash’s Wine Director Amy Mundwiler joins us with some of her favorite picks.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Friday

(Bloomberg) -- US retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday to clear out bloated inventories but customers responded with only modest traffic, leaving profitability in doubt for many chains. Most Read from Bloomberg. Crowds were thin in the late morning at Connecticut’s Stamford Town Center mall, with few shoppers at Kay...
moneysavingmom.com

The Children’s Place: ALL Graphic Holiday Tees & Bodysuits only $3.99 shipped!

This is a fantastic deal on Holiday Tees and Bodysuits!. The Children’s Place has ALL Graphic Holiday Tees & Bodysuits on sale for just $3.99 today! Plus, shipping is free!. There are lots of cute designs to choose from. Looking for more Cyber Monday Deals?. You can go here...
PYMNTS

Grocery Stores Win Big This Holiday Season

The Grinch is surely pleased that 15 million Americans — that’s almost 6% of all U.S. consumers — who bought holiday gifts last year say they’ll buy none this year, but it leaves the other 94%, give or take, to spend in different ways, with many prioritizing family meals over presents.
The Associated Press

Wayfair Announces Strong Five-Day Peak Holiday Shopping Period

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced strong results for the five-day peak holiday shopping period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, including a low single digit sales increase in the U.S. compared to the same time period in 2021. Customers turned to Wayfair throughout November for their home needs in response to a robust offering, including in-stock availability, speed of delivery, and price value. Wayfair has ongoing, exciting seasonal savings through the end of the year, including 12 Days of Markdowns and its End of Year Clearance, as well as Flash Deal Friday events throughout December. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006074/en/ Consumers shopped for every room of the home this holiday season (Photo: Business Wire)
housebeautiful.com

Aldi launches Jo Malone-inspired candles for Christmas — and they're just £10

Aldi has launched Jo Malone-inspired candles in time for the festive season — and prices start from just £9.99. Available in stores and online, the brand new Hotel Collection Ceramic Townhouse Candle (£9.99) is housed in a ceramic holder and presented in a gift box. This lidded style would make an excellent present, with a choice of the seasonal Glowing Fires fragrance or a calming Lavender and White Musk scent. The Ceramic Reed Diffuser (£9.99) complements the candle perfectly.
Footwear News

Buy Now, Pay Later Usage Is on the Rise This Holiday Season as Consumers Deal With Inflation

An increasing number of Americans are relying on “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) methods, this holiday season as inflation continues to hit wallets. According to new data from Afterpay, BNPL transactions grew 120% on the platform compared to pre-holiday across online and in-person. This is in line with findings from Square and Afterpay’s Festive Forecast report which saw one in six Americans report that they planned to use BNPL during the gift-giving period. This type of payment system allows customers to make purchases via installment plans over the course of weeks or even months, rather than immediate in-full payments. Similar data was also...
PYMNTS

Restaurants First to Go When Shoppers Cut Holiday Spending

For consumers looking to reduce their spending this holiday season as prices continue to rise, dining out is the indulgence that they are most ready to cut back on. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, draws from a survey of more than 3,400 U.S. consumers about their holiday season spending. This study finds that 29% of consumers will spend less on restaurant purchases this season than they did last year.

