The Best 2022 Holiday Ads
From Will Ferrell's return as Buddy the Elf to a poignant warning about the climate crisis, these are the holiday ads you need to see right now.
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Always Regret
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
Top 7 Holiday Bucket List - Best Events and Shows this Holiday Season
Every holiday season, parents scramble trying to pack it all in - from shows to light displays and holiday parties. For our family, we know that time together is best spent NOT rushing through every single holiday event available. So we picked our top 7 favorite things to do each holiday season, in no particular order.
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Champagnes perfect for the holiday season
We are about to dive into a month of holiday parties and get togethers that many of us missed last year. And there’s no better way to take those gatherings up a notch than by adding a bottle of bubbles. Maple & Ash’s Wine Director Amy Mundwiler joins us with some of her favorite picks.
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's
US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Friday
(Bloomberg) -- US retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday to clear out bloated inventories but customers responded with only modest traffic, leaving profitability in doubt for many chains. Most Read from Bloomberg. Crowds were thin in the late morning at Connecticut’s Stamford Town Center mall, with few shoppers at Kay...
The Children’s Place: ALL Graphic Holiday Tees & Bodysuits only $3.99 shipped!
This is a fantastic deal on Holiday Tees and Bodysuits!. The Children’s Place has ALL Graphic Holiday Tees & Bodysuits on sale for just $3.99 today! Plus, shipping is free!. There are lots of cute designs to choose from. Looking for more Cyber Monday Deals?. You can go here...
The Holiday Spending Guide for the Procrastinator
The end of November is a before-and-after moment for holiday shopping. If you started early -- or even on time -- you still have nearly all of December to wrap things up. But if you're just getting to...
Grocery Stores Win Big This Holiday Season
The Grinch is surely pleased that 15 million Americans — that’s almost 6% of all U.S. consumers — who bought holiday gifts last year say they’ll buy none this year, but it leaves the other 94%, give or take, to spend in different ways, with many prioritizing family meals over presents.
Wayfair Announces Strong Five-Day Peak Holiday Shopping Period
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced strong results for the five-day peak holiday shopping period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, including a low single digit sales increase in the U.S. compared to the same time period in 2021. Customers turned to Wayfair throughout November for their home needs in response to a robust offering, including in-stock availability, speed of delivery, and price value. Wayfair has ongoing, exciting seasonal savings through the end of the year, including 12 Days of Markdowns and its End of Year Clearance, as well as Flash Deal Friday events throughout December. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006074/en/ Consumers shopped for every room of the home this holiday season (Photo: Business Wire)
Aldi launches Jo Malone-inspired candles for Christmas — and they're just £10
Aldi has launched Jo Malone-inspired candles in time for the festive season — and prices start from just £9.99. Available in stores and online, the brand new Hotel Collection Ceramic Townhouse Candle (£9.99) is housed in a ceramic holder and presented in a gift box. This lidded style would make an excellent present, with a choice of the seasonal Glowing Fires fragrance or a calming Lavender and White Musk scent. The Ceramic Reed Diffuser (£9.99) complements the candle perfectly.
Amazon says it had its biggest Thanksgiving shopping weekend
Amazon said Wednesday it had its biggest ever Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend, aided by a record number of consumers looking for deals online amid high inflation.
Buy Now, Pay Later Usage Is on the Rise This Holiday Season as Consumers Deal With Inflation
An increasing number of Americans are relying on “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) methods, this holiday season as inflation continues to hit wallets. According to new data from Afterpay, BNPL transactions grew 120% on the platform compared to pre-holiday across online and in-person. This is in line with findings from Square and Afterpay’s Festive Forecast report which saw one in six Americans report that they planned to use BNPL during the gift-giving period. This type of payment system allows customers to make purchases via installment plans over the course of weeks or even months, rather than immediate in-full payments. Similar data was also...
Thin Black Friday crowds mark U.S. holiday shopping kickoff
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thin crowds of inflation-weary consumers hunted for Black Friday deals at stores in big cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other locales, marking the start of a U.S. holiday shopping season crucial to retailers in an uncertain economy.
Restaurants First to Go When Shoppers Cut Holiday Spending
For consumers looking to reduce their spending this holiday season as prices continue to rise, dining out is the indulgence that they are most ready to cut back on. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, draws from a survey of more than 3,400 U.S. consumers about their holiday season spending. This study finds that 29% of consumers will spend less on restaurant purchases this season than they did last year.
5 Affordable Trips for Your Family This Holiday Season
After a busy season of work and life responsibilities, the idea of hopping on a plane and relaxing on a sandy beach or in front of a crackling fireplace may be more appealing than ever. However, the...
