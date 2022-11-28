Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cole County shooting victim dies; boyfriend arrested
A Jefferson City woman who was left in critical condition after a weekend shooting has died and her shooter has been arrested, the Cole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The post Cole County shooting victim dies; boyfriend arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged in Monday shooting and crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several assault and weapons charges following a shots-fired incident in north Columbia on Monday. Montrez Ricketts, 43, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. Columbia police officers The post Columbia man charged in Monday shooting and crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police arrest man accused in Nov. 2 Clark Lane shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department announced in a press release and on Twitter that it arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 2 shooting on Clark Lane. CPD arrested 23-year-old Noah Solbrekken, of Columbia, during a traffic stop Tuesday in the 1300 block of Paris Road. At approximately 5 p.m. Nov. 2, The post Columbia police arrest man accused in Nov. 2 Clark Lane shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus and peace disturbance after police say she threatened children on a bus in October. The Columbia Police Department said in a probable cause statement that it had video of Alexis Harvey-Phillips, 24, entering a school bus and screaming and yelling at The post Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Jefferson City man arrested for accidental shooting death of his girlfriend in Cole County
CORRECTION: The Cole County Sheriff's Department issued a correction to its prior press release, clarifying the spelling of the victim's name. Her name is Hallie Phillips. A Jefferson City man has been arrested in connection with the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend in Cole County. Joshua Wilbers, 23, was...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man who fired shots at his ride is now facing additional charges
A Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at a woman who’d just given him a lift is now facing additional charges. Jody Nowels was arrested last week for the shooting that happened November 13 on E. Capitol Avenue. According to court documents, the woman gave Nowels a ride to a gas station in that area. But when she refused to provide a ride back to the west end of town, he threatened her, then fired shots at her car as she drove away, striking one tire.
Man arrested in relation to shots fired investigation on Paris Road in Columbia
Police were sent to a shots-fired call Monday in a commercial area of north Columbia. The post Man arrested in relation to shots fired investigation on Paris Road in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim
A visitation is set for this week for one of the two victims of a deadly downtown Jefferson City bar shooting. The post Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police find nothing after road closure in east Columbia
Police closed part of an east Columbia residential street Tuesday. The post Police find nothing after road closure in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at moving car
A Jefferson City man is charged with firing shots at a woman’s car who had just given him a lift. Jody Nowels is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He has a bond hearing scheduled for later today.
Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School. CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained. (1) We responded to a disturbance at Battle High School at approximately 10:50 The post Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman accused of injuring cop in drunk driving incident sentenced to five years
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman accused of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury to a law enforcement officer in 2020 was sentenced on Monday. Kylie Shepherd, 28, was sentenced to five years in the department of corrections. She allegedly crashed her Pontiac Vibe into a Columbia Police Department cruiser Feb. 24, 2020, The post Woman accused of injuring cop in drunk driving incident sentenced to five years appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting
Deputies have identified a suspect in a shooting early Saturday in southern Boone County. The post Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Second disturbance at Battle High School in the past week
A commotion at a Columbia high school ends with four juveniles being detained. The Columbia Police Department reports it was contacted just before 11 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance at Battle High School. Officers working at the school determined it was a fight between several male students and were able to resolve the conflict.
kjluradio.com
Two people, dog, injured in three-vehicle crash in Boone County
Two people are injured, and a dog is rescued, during a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Fire Protection District says firefighters were called to a crash on North Route B at East Mount Zion Church Road Sunday evening. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and inside one, the driver and a dog were pinned. Firefighters were able to extricate both.
kwos.com
Cole County woman shot accidentally
A Cole County woman is at University Hospital after being accidentally shot. Cole County deputies were called to a home on Century Farms Road Sunday afternoon after a 23 year old man said he accidentally shot his 20 year old girlfriend. She was flown to Columbia in critical condition. Century Farms Road is near Schubert in Eastern Cole County.
abc17news.com
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal
An Interstate 70 crash that led to a median fire that slowed traffic through Cooper County on Wednesday was fatal. The post Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police give tips on how to protect packages against ‘porch pirates’
ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Amazon delivery station in Ashland has already started to see a seasonal increase in Mid-Missouri packages. With the holidays getting closer, the station said it expects more than 1 million boxes to be delivered from October-January. Aaron Ponder -- owner of Frontline Logistics -- partnered with the facility when it opened The post Columbia police give tips on how to protect packages against ‘porch pirates’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a Virginia sheriff’s deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online to groom and sexually extort a teenage girl in California before driving across country and killing her mother and grandparents and setting fire to their home. Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards left with the teenager Friday and was killed in a shootout with law enforcement hours later. Family members and authorities said Wednesday that the girl is now in trauma counseling. The bodies were identified as Mark and Sharie Winek and their daughter Brooke Winek. Police say Edwards met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing.”
Comments / 0