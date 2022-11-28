A Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at a woman who’d just given him a lift is now facing additional charges. Jody Nowels was arrested last week for the shooting that happened November 13 on E. Capitol Avenue. According to court documents, the woman gave Nowels a ride to a gas station in that area. But when she refused to provide a ride back to the west end of town, he threatened her, then fired shots at her car as she drove away, striking one tire.

