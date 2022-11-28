There is no question Penn State has gone up against some good quality coaches over the years, including right in their own division. But the next head coach Penn State faces could be one of the best coaches in the game today. Penn State is preparing to face Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl, and Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is arguably one of the best head coaches in the game today. According to FOX analyst Joel Klatt, Whittingham is in the top five head coaches in college football today. And there is some merit to the argument that Whittingham...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO