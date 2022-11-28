Read full article on original website
Joel Klatt ranks Penn State’s next opposing coach as one of the top 5 today
There is no question Penn State has gone up against some good quality coaches over the years, including right in their own division. But the next head coach Penn State faces could be one of the best coaches in the game today. Penn State is preparing to face Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl, and Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is arguably one of the best head coaches in the game today. According to FOX analyst Joel Klatt, Whittingham is in the top five head coaches in college football today. And there is some merit to the argument that Whittingham...
Mississippi State Running Back Ke'Travion Hargrove Plans to Enter Transfer Portal for Second Time
The running back will be taking his talents elsewhere in the offseason.
Ryan Palmieri accounts for 4 TDs, leads Pine-Richland back to state championship game
ALTOONA — Pine-Richland football coach Jon LeDonne changed his philosophy for Friday’s PIAA Class 5A semifinal. Instead of putting his defense on the field if he won the toss, he decided to see how his offense would respond. LeDonne won the toss, sent his offense on the field...
Alex Grinch gets roasted by fans and analysts after USC allows 47 to Utah -- the heat is on for 2023
Alex Grinch has been with Lincoln Riley for each of the past four seasons — three at Oklahoma, this one at USC. None of those four seasons have produced a national championship or even an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. This is what Riley and Grinch aspire to. They haven’t gotten over the hump yet.
New coach Dante Calabria working with youthful roster at Bethel Park
Seven seniors. Count ‘em, seven. That’s half a roster, and that’s how many players the Bethel Park boys basketball team lost to graduation. It’s the team that Bethel Park floor boss Dante Calabria inherited from former coach Josh Bears this season. Bears resigned after seven years with the Black Hawks.
After busy offseason, top scorer Meghan Murray ready to lead Hampton girls
The best player on the Hampton girls basketball team spent this summer getting even better. Junior point guard Meghan Murray, a first-team all-Section 2-5A pick last season, devoted countless hours to putting up thousands of shots to improve her perimeter game. “I had problems last year with the 3s,” Murray...
Coach’s milestone win just the 1st step for Hampton boys
At some point early this winter, Hampton boys basketball coach Joe Lafko will achieve something “that’s been a career goal with me forever.”. The WPIAL Hall of Famer will earn his 500th victory spanning 32-plus seasons, including the past 26 at Hampton. Lafko, 56, will celebrate with his...
Defense fuels Norwin boys past Uniontown in tournament final
Norwin is trying to develop a defensive identity early in the season. The fact that said development has come with two wins in two games is a bonus that second-year coach Lance Maha will gladly take. “We want to be a good halfcourt defensive team,” Maha said. “When we share...
First Call: Could Tom Brady return to New England? Aaron Donald out; Phil Kessel back to face Pens
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming opponent got some bad news. Aaron Donald is injured. Phil Kessel is slumping. Joey Porter’s son is going pro. And could Tom Brady really go back to New England?. All that and more in Thursday’s “First Call.”. Donald down. Former Pitt Panther...
Deer Lakes boys stumble vs. Shaler in Albie Fletcher’s head-coaching debut
Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Neiderberger won’t assign a grade to his Shaler team after an opening-night victory, but the veteran coach was pleased with some of things he saw. Four players scored in double figures, and the Titans took the lead for good late in the first quarter...
George Guido: New basketball coaches debut across Alle-Kiski Valley
The start of the high school basketball season Friday featured a number of coaches making their debuts with their respective teams and the advanced start of the season itself. Albie Fletcher, assistant coach to the departed Terence Parham and longtime youth coach in the community, made his debut as Deer Lakes coach.
Shady Side Academy boys look to reload for repeat run
It was a memorable season for the Shady Side Academy boys basketball team. The Bulldogs, in their first year with that moniker, brought home the WPIAL Class 3A title with a 66-54 win over Avonworth at Petersen Events Center. It was part of a 20-7 season that ended with a...
Royce Parham, North Hills boys out to take care of unfinished business
North Hills enters the new high school boys basketball season coming off one of the most successful years in program history. But the way the season ended, with a heartbreaking first loss in the WPIAL 6A title game and another defeat in the PIAA playoffs, left a sour taste in the mouths of the team’s players and coach.
