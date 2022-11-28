Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Epilepsy Awareness
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to educate people about the prevalence of this condition. About 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime, and one-third of these patients will continue to have seizures despite being on anti-seizure medication. Seizures can impact the person with epilepsy as well as their care partners. Those with ongoing seizures experience stigma, school and employment limitations, cognitive issues and are at an increased risk of death.
MedicalXpress
Non-surgical treatment relieves carpal tunnel syndrome
A minimally invasive treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome provides complete and long-term relief to patients without the use of corticosteroids, according to research being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a form of nerve entrapment neuropathy, which is...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
The causes of many autoimmune conditions are unclear, and having one, such as type 2 diabetes, can mean you are more likely to develop another one. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
infomeddnews.com
The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
FDA approves 1st drug to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first drug to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes. The drug, called Tzield, is a monoclonal antibody injection. It’s been approved for people ages 8 and older who have early signs of Type 1 diabetes. Nearly 2 million people...
Steroid injections may worsen knee arthritis, studies suggest
Steroid injections used to relieve the pain of knee osteoarthritis actually may worsen the disease's progression, according to two studies presented Tuesday at the Radiological Society of North America's annual meeting.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?
Hip osteoarthritis is caused by the breakdown of the cartilage and bone around the hip joint. It can cause pain and stiffness in and around the joints, but symptoms can vary between people. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the. form of arthritis. It is characterized by inflammation and the gradual breakdown of...
Medical News Today
What to know about elbow arthritis symptoms
Elbow arthritis occurs due to wear and tear or damage to the cartilage in the elbow. This damage may be due to overuse that comes with age, repetitive activities, or an injury, such as a fracture. Arthritis is a painful and relatively common condition. It causes joint pain and swelling...
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis
Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
Medical News Today
How to manage hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis
Hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a bidirectional link. Therefore, if a person has both conditions, their doctor may use a collaborative treatment approach. RA is prevalent among people with Graves’ disease, which is a common cause of hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid. The reverse is also true — in fact, research suggests that the relationship between RA and hyperthyroidism goes beyond a link, as the two conditions have a causal effect on each other.
wmar2news
Monistat - Holiday Stress
The holidays can be wonderful but they can also bring a lot of stress. Between long days of working, cleaning the house, prepping meals, hosting visiting family, and more, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Stress can affect everything, so staying in tune with your body, recognizing physical symptoms, and having...
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean When Nerve Pain Comes and Goes?
Nerve pain is a sharp pain that occurs along the nerves' path. It can come and go or stay for extended periods. The majority of nerve pain is caused by damage to the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) or nerves that connect the central nervous system to the muscles and other parts of the body.
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic neuropathy types: Symptoms tell the story
When you have diabetes, nerve damage can occur as a result of high blood sugar. This is known as diabetic neuropathy. There are four main types of this condition. You may have just one type or you may have symptoms of several types. Most types of diabetic neuropathy develop gradually, and you may not notice problems until considerable damage has occurred.
