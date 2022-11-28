Read full article on original website
Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park
A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
Man dies while in hospital care month after head-on crash
A man died while in a long-term, acute care hospital a month after he was injured in a head-on crash in Oakland Park. The man was a passenger in a 2016 Mercedes Benz when he and the driver were struck head-on by D’Mario Kevon Lue, 19, of Lauderhill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 15. Lue was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla east in the 1200 block of East Oakland ...
Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
Owner of Little Havana engineering firm shares video of fiery head-on crash involving van reported stolen
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video provided by the owner of an engineering firm in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood captured the moment a police pursuit involving a van that, investigators said, was reported stolen came to a smashing stop. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Dr. Youssef Hachem, the owner of...
Fatal crash near Palm Beach State's Lake Worth campus has woman, 21, facing multiple charges
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 21-year-old Broward County woman is facing multiple charges related to a September fatal crash near Palm Beach State University in suburban Lake Worth Beach. Jamie Padgett of North Lauderdale was taken into custody Wednesday on one count each of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious...
UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident
Victim Had Just Left Boca West. Stopped Truck On Glades Road And Collapsed, Suffering From Gunshot. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found shot in the middle of the median on Glades Road near the Florida Turnpike Friday is a resident […]
Family accused of beating man in Pompano Beach claim innocence, opt against representing themselves in court
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four family members accused in what authorities described as a hate crime in Pompano Beach made their case to a judge. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Oleh Makarenko said he and his parents, Inna and Yehven Makarenjo — are innocent of charges they’re facing, which include attempted murder, in the Aug. 6, 2021 beating of a man.
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
Deputies: Man gets out of car at red light and collapses with car still in drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unusual incident happened at a red light in Boca Raton. Early this afternoon, PBSO received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the driver stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway...
JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY
COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
7News story about NW Miami-Dade cellphone store theft leads to man’s arrest
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News helped police detectives make a break in the case of a theft at a cellphone store in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police said they arrested 32-year-old Sergio Malagon in connection to the theft of three iPhones from the Boost Mobile Boost location at the Village Flea Market and Mall.
CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face. He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.So far, no one...
Police make arrest in 1980 cold case of woman murdered in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder case that went cold for more than 40 years in Miramar has heated back up as police make a break in the case. This is the oldest cold case in the City of Miramar, which goes back to January 1980. Every so often, detectives have revisited the case to see if there was any progress that could be made.
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
The wife and daughter of an Uber driver who was badly burned in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 said they desperately need the community's support. The sound of sirens coming and going is routine for the Molina family as they walk outside the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for a cup of coffee.
Jury to consider death sentence in stabbing deaths of Deerfield couple
Rosario “Ross” Melici is guilty of first-degree murder. A jury decided that last month. He helped bind Philip and Barbara Russo to a chair and cover their mouths in painter’s tape. He put a plastic bag over the woman’s head. But did he stab the couple to death, or was that his accomplice’s dirty work? Legally, it shouldn’t matter — under Florida law, two people committing a felony together are ...
Preschool teacher passes away in hospital following I-95 shooting, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday.
Pickup truck collides with Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported the driver of a pickup truck to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning.
3 teenagers arrested after hateful, racist messages spray-painted in Weston
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with several racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in a Weston neighborhood in October. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives Wednesday announced the arrests of three 16-year-old boys. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when several antisemitic...
