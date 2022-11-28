EXCLUSIVE: Gladys Knight, the Empress of Soul who recorded hits such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” is gearing up for a scripted mini-series about her life. Knight has teamed up with Cineflix Productions to develop the series and she will exec produce through her Empress of Soul Productions banner. It’s suggested that the project could run similar to The Crown, taking on different periods of Knight’s life. If the project progresses, Knight would become the latest soul legend to have a series set around her; Cynthia Erivo starred as Aretha Franklin in the third iteration of...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO