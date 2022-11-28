ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy