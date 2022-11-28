Interest in Two Young Rangers: Report

Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran joined the Rangers last year as part of the Joey Gallo trade with the New York Yankees.

The Texas Rangers are reportedly getting interest on two players that will have a hard path toward landing a role with the club next season.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the Rangers have received feelers from other teams about infielders Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith, both of which broke in with the Rangers last season after joining the organization in 2021.

Duran and Smith were two of the four players the Rangers acquired in the Joey Gallo trade with the New York Yankees last summer.

The Rangers are trying to acquire at least one more starting pitcher, but are interested in two, if possible. The Rangers could do through free agency, where they are reportedly more likely to land pitchers like San Francisco’s Carlos Rodón or Japanese free agent Kodai Senga. The report didn’t rule out the Rangers landing both. Their pursuit of Jacob deGrom may come up empty.

But the Rangers could also do it with a trade, and Duran and Smith are desirable assets that, because of the positions they play, may not have a path toward a long-term job with the Rangers.

By trade, both are middle infielders. Those positions are wrapped up in the long-term contracts of shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. Plus, the debut of No. 1 prospect and third baseman Josh Jung in September means the Rangers are committed to him at that position.

Smith converted to left field at the Major League level, while Duran played some outfield at Triple-A. But, the Rangers have other outfield options, too, including fellow prospect Bubba Thompson, who finished the season in left field.

Smith played 73 games with the Rangers, playing four different positions and making just one error. He batted .197/.307/.249/.556, scored 23 runs, hit five doubles two home runs and drove in 16 runs. He walked 28 times, struck out 50 times and stole four bases.

Duran batted .236/.277/.365/.642 in 58 games, scored 25 runs, hit two doubles, one triple, five home runs and 25 RBI. He walked 12 times and struck out 54 times. He also stole four bases. He had an overall fielding percentage of .957 playing second base (nine games) and .933 playing third base (51 games).

