Pile burns continue in Painted Cave area

Santa Barbara County firefighters are continuing their work of pile burns in the Painted Cave Road area near Highway 154.

The prescribed pile burning will last until December 4, if conditions allow.

Fire crews are burning cut brush piles to increase community safety from threats of wildfires.

The plan is to burn up to seven acres of brush off Highway 154.

The prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with the Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board.

The public may notice smoke in the area of the painted cave near Highway 154.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District says if you smell smoke, take precautions to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.