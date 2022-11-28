West Palm Beach to Host Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 1

City of West Palm Beach to Host Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on 12/1

WHO: Residents and visitors of all ages

City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James

City of West Palm Beach local leaders

Sandi, the world’s only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree

Ferris powered by Land Rover Palm Beach, a 65-foot Ferris wheel

WHAT: To launch the City of West Palm Beach’s 2022 Holiday in Paradise (HIP) presented by FPL, Mayor Keith A. James will lead a lighting ceremony for Sandi Tree. This year marks Sandi’s 11 season, which she will celebrate along the city’s waterfront with Ferris the Ferris wheel.

Notable Items:

Guests of all ages are invited to witness the magic of Sandi’s light show and 11th anniversary celebration at Clematis by Night.

Sandi’s first music and light show of the year will create a beautiful Waterfront holiday experience for the community.

Spectacular Ferris wheel rides will begin, providing guests with gondola seating and aerial views.

For the first time ever, Sandi’s synchronized music and light shows can be seen from 65 feet in the air nightly between 6-10 p.m., starting on Dec. 1 at the tree lighting ceremony.

The Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting will include additional family-friendly activities to spread holiday cheer.

A live performance by Remix, South Florida’s premiere party band, on the NewDay USA Stage will encourage guests to start rockin’ around the tree. Together for more than 10 years, ReMix is well known for showcasing a variety of music selections at an unmatched level of high energy.

A holiday shopping boutique with festive handmade items will be open in the Lake Pavilion.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance for children and families to visit and share Christmas wishes.

City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James and local leaders will give remarks about HIP.

The public is encouraged to vote for HIP and Sandi Tree in USA TODAY 10Best’s poll for the “Best Public Holiday Lights Display.”

HIP was selected as the 2021 winner of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice poll. To secure the top spot for the second consecutive year, the public can vote at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-public-holiday-lights-display/holiday-in-paradise-west-palm-beach-florida/

Individual votes can be made once a day until Monday, December 5 at 11:59 a.m. EST.

VISUALS: Media are invited to capture visuals of the highly anticipated Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony that kickstarts the City of West Palm Beach’s month-long holiday-themed activities. Other visual opportunities include Ferris the Ferris Wheel, guests enjoying holiday festivities, and Sandi’s light shows occurring every hour from 6-10 p.m.

WHERE: Great Lawn; 100 N. Clematis St.

WHEN: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6 – 10 p.m.

WHY: The Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony provides City of West Palm Beach residents with an opening night to their unique winter wonderland. Since her debut in 2012, Sandi has received numerous international and regional awards and accolades, including “Best New Event” and “Best Event within an Existing Festival” by the International Festivals and Events Association, “Most Innovative Project” by the Florida Festivals and Events Association and a Henry Award from VISIT FLORIDA. This year’s new HIP element, Ferris the Ferris Wheel, is certain to delight guests with additional light shows and stunning views of Sandi.

PUBLIC INFO/CONTACT: Public parking is available in the City of West Palm Beach garages. The closest garages to the sand delivery site are Evernia, on the corner of Evernia St. and Olive Ave, and Banyan, on the corner of Banyan Blvd. and Olive Ave.

For more information about Holiday in Paradise and other City of West Palm Beach events, please visit wpb.org/events, call (561) 822-1515 (TTY: 800-955-8771) or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch. Follow Sandi on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @Sanditreewpb.

Media and the public should also keep the upcoming Holiday in Paradise dates on their radar for family-friendly holiday fun:

Friday, December 9: Screen on the Green (a holiday triple feature) 7 p.m. | Great Lawn | FREE

Bring blankets and chairs for a holiday triple feature (two short films and one feature film). Movies to be shown are Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice, and Christmas Story 2.

Saturday, December 17: Sandi and Santa’s Annual Pancake Breakfast – 9 a.m. – noon | Lake Pavilion near the Great Lawn | ($15 per person (plus tax and processing fees) tickets must be purchased in advance – visit wpb.org/events)

Families are encouraged to get their tickets quickly, as this event is a consistent sellout. In addition to a pancake breakfast, guests will have private access to Santa and Mrs. Claus. A portion of the proceeds will benefit charity.

Sunday, December 18: Sunday on the Waterfront featuring Aloha Islanders – 4 – 7 p.m. | Great Lawn | FREE

Dancers from Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa, and New Zealand will perform high-energy routines, giving residents and visitors an authentic Polynesian performance – without needing to book an international flight. A true West Palm Beach tradition, the holiday-inspired tropical island spectacular is complete with beautiful hula dancers and daring fire performers. The show is interactive and appropriate for all ages.

Saturday, December 31 – Sandi’s Last Night (New Year’s Eve) – 6 p.m. – midnight | FREE

Save the date for Sandi’s final swan song. Sandi’s nightly music and light shows are extended until midnight in celebration of New Year’s Eve.