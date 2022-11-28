ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police

Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, local media said Sunday. Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia also employed morality police to enforce female dress codes and other rules of behaviour.
OPEC+ oil producers face uncertainty over Russian sanctions

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries, including Russia, are expected to decide how much oil to supply to the global economy amid weakening demand in China and uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.

