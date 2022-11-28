ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Gates named Giants' recipient of Ed Block Courage Award

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates has been named the team’s 2022 recipient of the Ed Block courage award.

The Ed Block Courage Awards honors NFL players who “exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The award is unique in that the recipients are selected solely by a vote of their teammates.”

Each year, all 32 NFL teams hold a vote to select their Ed Block Courage Award recipient. This year, it was Gates, a player who overcame a devastating leg injury sustained early last season that was initially considered “career-ending” by many experts.

But Gates kept hope alive through diligence and hard work and made the journey back onto the Giants’ roster. He has always been know for his resourcefulness, grit and determination and it’s no surprise to many around the team that Gates has made it all the way back against such massive odds.

“It was pretty cool,” said Gates of receiving the honor this past week. “I got voted by my teammates for it. I knew I was up for it, but I didn’t know I was getting told that day.”

Gates was up against several other deserving teammates for the honor, such as wide receiver Sterling Shepard and quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I was a little shocked. I didn’t think I was going to get it. Sterling was on the list. And I think Daniel Jones, too. Those are two good people — people that are loved by their teammates and are good leaders in the locker room. They display a lot of things that are on that list. So, to be able to get picked in a group like that, it was awesome.”

Gates has a rod inserted in his leg and revealed that he hasn’t really thought too much about the injury since coming back and that he can tell you if it’s going to rain or it’s cold because “the rod’s in there.”

Gates appreciates the manner in which the Giants handled his situation and said they did things “the right way.” Now that’s he’s back, he’s looking to continue with his career.

“I always appreciate stepping on the field now coming back from injury because I never had an injury like that, or I’ve never had a big injury before in the game,” Gates said. “Every chance I get to step on the football field in practice, games, I appreciate every single moment and try to just enjoy it. I had that first game where I kind of took it all in and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m back,’ but now it’s on to the next thing. My leg feels good, doesn’t hurt, so just onto the next game basically.”

