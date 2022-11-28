It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! North Texans will have an opportunity to go for a special train ride to the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus will join Trinity Railway Express riders for a holiday ride to this year's festivities on Saturday, Dec. 3. The TRE will offer three opportunities to ride to the parade, with stops at each of the 10 stations between Fort Worth and Dallas, and riders will have plenty of time to spare to enjoy the parade.

