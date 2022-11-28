ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

First Look: Aloha Chicken and Shrimp

Rex Pak and Stephanie Hyewon Pak decided to open a small Hawaiian-style start-up inside a Mobil gas station in Watauga in 2018 even though they had no experience in the restaurant industry. Success (and long lines) were the result, and earlier this year they decided to open a standalone location in Richardson.
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

Free two-day health clinic popping up in Dallas this weekend

DALLAS — A nonprofit organization will host a pop-up clinic this weekend offering free health services in Dallas. Remote Area Medical (RAM) is partnering with the UNT Health Science Center to bring a two-day clinic to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Griffin Street. Dental, vision, and medical care will be offered for everyone and no ID will be required.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ride With Santa on TRE Train to Dallas Holiday Parade

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! North Texans will have an opportunity to go for a special train ride to the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus will join Trinity Railway Express riders for a holiday ride to this year's festivities on Saturday, Dec. 3. The TRE will offer three opportunities to ride to the parade, with stops at each of the 10 stations between Fort Worth and Dallas, and riders will have plenty of time to spare to enjoy the parade.
DALLAS, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Morrow Renewables Donates $1M To North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank has announced that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the demand for food caused by inflation. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger. “Being new to the North...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

6-year-old on a mission to 'keep her city clean'

MESQUITE, Texas — It was during one of their nightly dog walks, 6-year-old Erin Clayton saw something that stopped her in her tracks: trash. She pointed it out to her mom and dad. “And she would not let it go,” said Eric Clayton, Erin’s dad. Eric says...
MESQUITE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Children’s Health accepts ‘unprecedented’ amount of children with RSV, influenza

Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Children's Health) Pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to increase throughout Dallas-Fort Worth as early as June. Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno, an infectious disease specialist...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Temperatures to plunge in North Texas Wednesday

Don't get caught leaving your house Wednesday morning without a jacket. The nice warm temperatures on Tuesday will disappear after a strong cold front moves through North Texas this evening. Low temperatures fall into the 30s on Wednesday morning, with high temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Things will...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Nov. 29 evening forecast

Big changes are coming in the weather. The warm temperatures we saw Tuesday will disappear on Wednesday. FOX 4's Dan Henry takes a look at just how different you can expect it to be.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

DART Resumes Nine Major Bus Routes

(WBAP/KLIF) — A hiring push by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is resulting in the return of nine major bus routes. In June, DART was forced to suspend 31 bus routes due to an exodus of drivers entering retirement during the COVID pandemic. According to DART Director of External...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buddhist Temples Targeted in DFW; FBI Assistance Requested

North Texas police officials are reaching out to the FBI for help in investigating a potential criminal ring targeting Buddhist temples. White Settlement police are working with local communities and several other states that are reporting similar burglaries inside temples. Members who worship at Buddhist temples across DFW say they are sacred places, full of peace, open to anyone, and where monks are readily available for those in need of prayer.
DALLAS, TX

