fox4news.com
H-E-B serves up Texas-sized meals for thousands of people in need in Fair Park
DALLAS - H-E-B served up Texas-sized meals for thousands of people in need at Fair Park after taking two years off due to the pandemic. H-E-B, Central Market held its Feast of Sharing on Giving Tuesday. The feast is much more than a meal, it is a celebration. The event...
Christmas at the Anatole is back in Dallas from now until Christmas Eve
This larger-than-life experience features a Christmas light display, North Pole mini golf, a toy shop escape room, a holiday train and more at the hotel's seven-acre Sculpture Park.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Aloha Chicken and Shrimp
Rex Pak and Stephanie Hyewon Pak decided to open a small Hawaiian-style start-up inside a Mobil gas station in Watauga in 2018 even though they had no experience in the restaurant industry. Success (and long lines) were the result, and earlier this year they decided to open a standalone location in Richardson.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is officially over and if you have been waiting until then to get into the Christmas mood, then the wait is over. With so many fun holiday events scheduled in the coming weeks, there is no shortage of Christmas fun in North Texas. Possibly one...
Free two-day health clinic popping up in Dallas this weekend
DALLAS — A nonprofit organization will host a pop-up clinic this weekend offering free health services in Dallas. Remote Area Medical (RAM) is partnering with the UNT Health Science Center to bring a two-day clinic to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Griffin Street. Dental, vision, and medical care will be offered for everyone and no ID will be required.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ride With Santa on TRE Train to Dallas Holiday Parade
It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! North Texans will have an opportunity to go for a special train ride to the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus will join Trinity Railway Express riders for a holiday ride to this year's festivities on Saturday, Dec. 3. The TRE will offer three opportunities to ride to the parade, with stops at each of the 10 stations between Fort Worth and Dallas, and riders will have plenty of time to spare to enjoy the parade.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery
FORT WORTH, Texas - The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home. Tara Massey caught the video on her doorbell camera on Tuesday night. The...
theshelbyreport.com
Morrow Renewables Donates $1M To North Texas Food Bank
The North Texas Food Bank has announced that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the demand for food caused by inflation. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger. “Being new to the North...
6-year-old on a mission to 'keep her city clean'
MESQUITE, Texas — It was during one of their nightly dog walks, 6-year-old Erin Clayton saw something that stopped her in her tracks: trash. She pointed it out to her mom and dad. “And she would not let it go,” said Eric Clayton, Erin’s dad. Eric says...
This Texas Spa Focuses On A Unique Kind Of Therapy
Have you ever tried this kind of therapy?
This experience allows you to watch a movie on the rooftops of downtown Fort Worth
This time of year is all about time with family. So how about watching your favorite iconic movies from a rooftop with a view of downtown Fort Worth?
Children’s Health accepts ‘unprecedented’ amount of children with RSV, influenza
Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Children's Health) Pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to increase throughout Dallas-Fort Worth as early as June. Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno, an infectious disease specialist...
Dallas Observer
Yung Nation, Dallas Hip-Hop’s Most Consistent Duo, Want to 'Make the World Boogie Again'
For the past decade, the members of Dallas duo Yung Nation have been regarded as local legends by those who know their history, and they'll seize any moment to remind D/FW fans what they’ve done for the city’s rap culture. Fooly Faime and B. Reed are older now,...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures to plunge in North Texas Wednesday
Don't get caught leaving your house Wednesday morning without a jacket. The nice warm temperatures on Tuesday will disappear after a strong cold front moves through North Texas this evening. Low temperatures fall into the 30s on Wednesday morning, with high temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Things will...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Nov. 29 evening forecast
Big changes are coming in the weather. The warm temperatures we saw Tuesday will disappear on Wednesday. FOX 4's Dan Henry takes a look at just how different you can expect it to be.
fox4news.com
Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
wbap.com
DART Resumes Nine Major Bus Routes
(WBAP/KLIF) — A hiring push by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is resulting in the return of nine major bus routes. In June, DART was forced to suspend 31 bus routes due to an exodus of drivers entering retirement during the COVID pandemic. According to DART Director of External...
CandysDirt.com
Missing Middle Concept Could Breathe Life into Dallas Housing Crisis, Experts Say
A housing crisis has been declared, and many piecemeal efforts are in place to solve it, but one big call to action looms before Dallas: What is missing middle housing and how do you fix it?. Missing middle housing is defined as a range of multi-family or clustered housing types...
Did you win? 2 $20,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, whether it looks pretty or not, winning is winning so, shoutout to the Dallas Cowboys for the not-so-pretty win against the NY Giants on Thanksgiving Day and to a couple of Texans for some pretty wins from a popular lottery game. The Texas Lottery reports...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buddhist Temples Targeted in DFW; FBI Assistance Requested
North Texas police officials are reaching out to the FBI for help in investigating a potential criminal ring targeting Buddhist temples. White Settlement police are working with local communities and several other states that are reporting similar burglaries inside temples. Members who worship at Buddhist temples across DFW say they are sacred places, full of peace, open to anyone, and where monks are readily available for those in need of prayer.
