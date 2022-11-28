LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- AWS re:Invent – EOT (embassyofthings.com), a leader in software for energy, manufacturing and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), has been working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop two plug-and-play software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, EOT Twin Sight ™ and EOT Twin Central ™, for industrial companies on the Industry 4.0 journey. The two solutions leverage and extend the capabilities of EOT Twin Talk, and are built using AWS IoT SiteWise for cloud historian data storage and asset hierarchy management and AWS IoT TwinMaker for its capability to integrate siloed asset hierarchies from multiple business and operational data sources into an integrated and flexible knowledge graph model. Together they enable the modernization of legacy operational technologies to help customers accelerate their analytics and machine learning cloud-based initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005846/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

