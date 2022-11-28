Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
ABS Launches ‘Industry First’ Software Company to Streamline Fleet and Risk Management
On the floor of the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a leading international classification society, today launched ABS Wavesight™, described as an “industry first” maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance. “Today...
monitordaily.com
Monitor Launches W, a Monitor Suite Series Focused on Women in Equipment Finance
Monitor, the leading source of news for the equipment finance industry, has introduced Monitor W as part of Monitor Suite, the preeminent subscription platform for exclusive, premium equipment finance industry content. Monitor W is the industry’s first and only mixed media platform of premium content developed by and for women...
How AI Is Transforming Mobile App Development Industry in 2023
The types of AI incorporated in the mobile app. For instance, chatbots, voice recognition, face recognition, machine learning, process automation, etc. AI has always been beneficial to the growing industry of mobile app. development and sustaining the trending market dynamics. In fact, the AI. software market has seen rapid growth...
TechCrunch
StartupOS launches what it hopes will be the operating system for early-stage startups
The platform was built in partnership with (and backed by) SVB, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank. It includes access to business tools, guidance, mentors and investors, with the hope that the founders can learn how to best shepherd their startups through the process of validating ideas, building MVPs and finding product-market fit.
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
EOT Reveals Industrial IoT Asset Modeling and Visualization Solutions at AWS re:Invent 2022
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- AWS re:Invent – EOT (embassyofthings.com), a leader in software for energy, manufacturing and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), has been working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop two plug-and-play software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, EOT Twin Sight ™ and EOT Twin Central ™, for industrial companies on the Industry 4.0 journey. The two solutions leverage and extend the capabilities of EOT Twin Talk, and are built using AWS IoT SiteWise for cloud historian data storage and asset hierarchy management and AWS IoT TwinMaker for its capability to integrate siloed asset hierarchies from multiple business and operational data sources into an integrated and flexible knowledge graph model. Together they enable the modernization of legacy operational technologies to help customers accelerate their analytics and machine learning cloud-based initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005846/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Accenture Launches Velocity, a Platform to Help Clients Drive up to 50% Faster Business Transformation on Amazon Web Services
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today launched Velocity, a jointly funded and co-developed platform with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), that optimizes business outcomes up to 50% faster by removing the complexity associated with building and operating enterprise-scale applications and estates in the cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005428/en/ Accenture wins Global System Integrator Partner of the Year at AWS re:Invent 2022. L to R: Chris Niederman (AWS), Chris Wegmann (Accenture), Matt Garman (AWS), Andy Tay (Accenture) and Ruba Borno (AWS). (Photo: Business Wire)
Thales Collaborates with AWS to Support Digital Sovereignty for Cloud Customers via CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager Integration
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Thales today announced the launch of its CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager integration with the AWS External Key Store, a feature of the AWS Key Management Service announced at AWS re:Invent 2022. Following an increased call for enhanced sovereign controls amid growing regulatory requirements, the integration enables organisations to retain control of their encryption keys when migrating their sensitive data to the AWS cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005542/en/ ©Thales
TechCrunch
Pangea Cyber wants to simplify security for developers with an API approach
The company’s approach has attracted a fair bit of investor attention with over $50 million raised since it launched last year, an amazing amount of funding in a short amount of time, especially in the current funding environment. The latest round is a $26 million Series B. Company co-founder...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Semtech Collaborates with AWS to Empower Creation of Low-Power Internet of Things (IoT) Track and Trace Services with LoRa Cloud™ Geolocation
CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005489/en/ AWS IoT Core launches new location service powered by LoRa Cloud™ (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Cardinality.ai Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Cardinality.ai recognized State or Local Government Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. Cardinality.ai is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
marinelink.com
ABS Launches Maritime Software Firm ABS Wavesight
As digitalization in the maritime sector gains speed, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has launched a new maritime software as a service (SaaS) company called ABS Wavesight, to effectively consolidate all digital products under one roof, offering ship owners a one-stop-shop for it’s A-to-Z digital solutions. In an...
thefastmode.com
Mauritius Telecom Revamps its WiFi Network using Alepo’s Carrier-grade WiFi Solution
Evolving to keep pace with customer expectations and provide innovative new offerings, leading service provider Mauritius Telecom has revamped its WiFi network by implementing Alepo’s WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP). The project benefits Mauritius Telecom’s growing base of enterprise customers, which includes hotels, banks, government entities, as well as...
BAE Systems announces partners for Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle design
FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005825/en/ BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). (Credit: BAE Systems)
thefastmode.com
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
T-Mobile for Business is Now Selling Ooma AirDial, An Innovative Solution for POTS Replacement, As Part of Its Internet of Things Portfolio
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005174/en/ Ooma announced today that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com
The Top 6 Certifications for Software Engineers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As a software engineer, obtaining professional certifications proves your expertise within the discipline. However, while there may be a general notion that certifications are a bonus to supplement the other listings on your resume, many experts agree that they are becoming more important in hiring managers' decisions.
CoinTelegraph
Galaxis launches highly accessible NFT creation platform
The Galaxis NFT toolkit has been used by Val Kilmer, Mike Tyson and Steve Aoki. Singapore, Nov. 28, 2022 — Galaxis.xyz, the nonfungible token (NFT) toolkit for creating decentralized communities, has today officially launched an invitation-only beta for its new cutting-edge platform that allows non-technical users to design and create dynamic utility-driven NFTs and manage their communities in a safe token-gated environment.
