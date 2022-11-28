ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CA

kymkemp.com

Early Morning Assault on CR Student Reported

An incident is unfolding at the College of the Redwoods this morning according to scanner traffic. An individual called 9-1-1 and reported to emergency personnel that a student was attacked around 8 a.m. on December 2, near the bus stop at the roundabout. The male suspect in the attack initially...
kymkemp.com

Wanted Felony Suspect Tasered Near Hoopa

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 1:12 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Pickup Stolen in Eureka; Owner Seeks Help in Finding

Somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26 and 7 a.m. Sunday, November 27, a thief stole a 2002 Toyota Tacoma extracab Prerunner from a Eureka home. “It’s believed the driverside extracab window(behind door) was broken to gain access to the vehicle,” the owner told us. The vehicle had...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Considering Renaming 20/30 Park to Da’ Yas “Where the Cypress Are” Park

20/30 Park located in the City of Eureka was established in 1952, and made possible with assistance by the 20/30 Club, a service club comprised of 20 to 39 year-old men, no longer active in our region. Since then, the City of Eureka was awarded a $6.3 million grant from California State Parks to completely renovate 20/30 Park. An RFPQ was issued and Melton Design Group (MDG) was the winning design firm. Community input, diversity, accessibility and inclusivity have been integral parts throughout the park improvement project. Eureka residents shared their vision and desired features for the park at outreach events, both in person and by Zoom, and online surveys. Radio ads, social media, City eNewsletters, posted flyers and direct mailers to the neighborhood were all used to solicit feedback.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Drag Me Out Like a Lady: An Activist’s Journey’ by Local Author, Jentri Anders

Drag Me Out Like a Lady: An Activist’s Journey, by Jentri Anders. Once I moved off the county road, I was faced with the real rural hippie experience. There was no electricity and there were no phones. There were scary roads, beater cars, eternal breakdowns, and, for most women, dependence on men, because so much depends on physical strength and skills obtained by virtue of being male. My fears changed from urban to rural — bats, ticks, snakes, fires, weather, medical emergencies, landslides. The easy part was that I knew I was doing something meaningful and doing it in the midst of a community of people also wanting to live sane, meaningful, non-exploitive lives. On the plus side, everything was very clear and very simple. All you have to do is stay alive and protect your child. There were no big abstractions to deal with, no “movement,” no endless arguments over tactics and policy, no constant jockeying for position in a corporate or academic hierarchy skewed against me, no defending myself from attacks from left and right. . .. In SoHum, what there was to defend myself from or embrace was plain and simple — rain, mud, friends, gardens, music, illness, mosquitoes, breathtaking natural beauty, spiritual evolution. On the last one, it was quiet in the country, encouraging a meditative outlook. . . I could step out my door or open a window and hear rain and frogs and nothing else. I was more than ready for it.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews to build passing lane around Canyon Creek Road slide

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising people who live near the slide on Canyon Creek Road to consider relocating until the slide is stable. The DOT said it has received reports that many people who live on Canyon Creek Road are driving through...
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser to Benefit the Emergency Medical Fund

Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. Join the Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser for the Emergency Medical Fund, administered by the non-profit Friends for Life Animal Rescue. This event will feature a raffle, online silent auction, and refreshments. Additionally, adoptable cats will be on display and dogs on parade (weather permitting). Raffle tickets may be purchased at the shelter Monday – Friday, December 5- 9th (need not be present to win).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘El Pulpo Magnifico’ Set to Heat Up Arts Alive in Eureka

El Pulpo Magnifico to Heat Up Eureka’s December Arts Alive!…if its not pouring rain. By all accounts, Humboldt’s kids were extra good this year. So, as a pre-Christmas reward, El Pulpo Magnifico, the giant, flaming metal octopus creation of longtime local artist Duane Flatmo, is scheduled to wiggle its way down to the December edition of Eureka Main Street’s Arts Alive to help keep Humboldt’s holiday shoppers warm and terrified.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer

Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Last Week episode 268: Prez cheese, mass-murder fear, earth flag comeback, Tom Brady comedy, AC Club Crabs, and more

World leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron enjoyed some delicious Humboldt County cheese, mental health treatment was cosen over prison for a Fortuna man prosecutors worried would become a mass murderer, Arcata’s ‘earth flag’ measure squeaked a comeback victory, ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’ covered a McKinleyville company’s Christmas tree growing kits, a ‘tridemic’ is testing capacity at St. Joe’s hospital, Ferndale export Guy Fieri will appear in the Tom Brady comedy ‘80 For Brady,’ the AV Club now has a page dedicated to a 2024 documentary about the Humboldt Crabs, Humboldt County’s rehab and detox options dwindle with the closing of SoHum’s Singing Trees, dogs died after ingesting a crumbled up green substance in Cutten, big-time film location managers from LA got a taste of beautiful Humboldt County, a pilot project is gifting $1,000 a month to local low-income pregnant women, another accessory of 2021’s Bear River triple-murderer was sentenced to prison, the Wiyot Tribe was awarded $14M to help homeless kids in Eureka, more coverage on the woes of Brius and their local skilled nursing facilities, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

So Hum Concerns: The Purloined Papers (Firestarter?)

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

New Building Standards Code Will Go into Effect January 1st

Every three years, the State of California adopts new building codes to establish uniform standards for the construction and maintenance of buildings, electrical systems, plumbing systems, mechanical systems, and fire and life safety systems. The 2019 California codes will remain in effect for all plan and permit applications submitted to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

North Coast Fisherman Fear for the Future of Commercial Fisheries as Offshore Wind Efforts Advance

As plans to bring offshore wind to the North Coast move steadily ahead, commercial fishermen are urging federal and state regulatory agencies to pump the brakes. “I want to make one thing clear: Fishermen are not opposing [renewable] projects up here, we’re opposing the loss of thousands of miles of fishing grounds,” Ken Bates, president of the California Fishermen’s Resiliency Association (CFRA), told the Outpost in a recent interview. “Fishermen understand what’s going on with the climate. They can see what’s going on with the ocean. They get it. … That being said, we need to exercise a little bit of caution before we just throw these projects to the wind, so to speak.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Fentanyl and Meth Found at Eureka Drug House, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 13, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!

Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

