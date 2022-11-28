Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Medical Personnel Responding to Report of Assault and Robbery Victim Near Fernbridge Cafe
Fire and medical personnel are responding to a report of an assault around 9 a.m. on December 2 near the Fernbridge Cafe. A male victim bleeding from the face has stated to Cal Fire personnel on scene that he was assaulted and robbed. City Ambulance is responding code 3 (lights...
kymkemp.com
Early Morning Assault on CR Student Reported
An incident is unfolding at the College of the Redwoods this morning according to scanner traffic. An individual called 9-1-1 and reported to emergency personnel that a student was attacked around 8 a.m. on December 2, near the bus stop at the roundabout. The male suspect in the attack initially...
kymkemp.com
Wanted Felony Suspect Tasered Near Hoopa
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 1:12 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Pickup Stolen in Eureka; Owner Seeks Help in Finding
Somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26 and 7 a.m. Sunday, November 27, a thief stole a 2002 Toyota Tacoma extracab Prerunner from a Eureka home. “It’s believed the driverside extracab window(behind door) was broken to gain access to the vehicle,” the owner told us. The vehicle had...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Rescued!] Occupants Trapped in Commercial Structure Fire on Central Avenue
Fire personnel are responding to a report of commercial structure fire in McKinleyville. The call went out around 2:15 p.m. on December 2 for Arcata Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and Westhaven Fire departments to respond to the 2700 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville. Additionally, Arcata Ambulance has been requested as...
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Covers the Lawsuit Filed by the Institute for Justice Against the Cannabis Abatement Program
Headline Humboldt covered the Institute of Justice’s townhall meeting in Redway about the lawsuit against the County of Humboldt’s abatement program. The story starts about minute marker 15. As a side note, we got a kick out of how the reporter, Ryan Hutson, who also writes for Redheaded...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Considering Renaming 20/30 Park to Da’ Yas “Where the Cypress Are” Park
20/30 Park located in the City of Eureka was established in 1952, and made possible with assistance by the 20/30 Club, a service club comprised of 20 to 39 year-old men, no longer active in our region. Since then, the City of Eureka was awarded a $6.3 million grant from California State Parks to completely renovate 20/30 Park. An RFPQ was issued and Melton Design Group (MDG) was the winning design firm. Community input, diversity, accessibility and inclusivity have been integral parts throughout the park improvement project. Eureka residents shared their vision and desired features for the park at outreach events, both in person and by Zoom, and online surveys. Radio ads, social media, City eNewsletters, posted flyers and direct mailers to the neighborhood were all used to solicit feedback.
kymkemp.com
‘Drag Me Out Like a Lady: An Activist’s Journey’ by Local Author, Jentri Anders
Drag Me Out Like a Lady: An Activist’s Journey, by Jentri Anders. Once I moved off the county road, I was faced with the real rural hippie experience. There was no electricity and there were no phones. There were scary roads, beater cars, eternal breakdowns, and, for most women, dependence on men, because so much depends on physical strength and skills obtained by virtue of being male. My fears changed from urban to rural — bats, ticks, snakes, fires, weather, medical emergencies, landslides. The easy part was that I knew I was doing something meaningful and doing it in the midst of a community of people also wanting to live sane, meaningful, non-exploitive lives. On the plus side, everything was very clear and very simple. All you have to do is stay alive and protect your child. There were no big abstractions to deal with, no “movement,” no endless arguments over tactics and policy, no constant jockeying for position in a corporate or academic hierarchy skewed against me, no defending myself from attacks from left and right. . .. In SoHum, what there was to defend myself from or embrace was plain and simple — rain, mud, friends, gardens, music, illness, mosquitoes, breathtaking natural beauty, spiritual evolution. On the last one, it was quiet in the country, encouraging a meditative outlook. . . I could step out my door or open a window and hear rain and frogs and nothing else. I was more than ready for it.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews to build passing lane around Canyon Creek Road slide
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising people who live near the slide on Canyon Creek Road to consider relocating until the slide is stable. The DOT said it has received reports that many people who live on Canyon Creek Road are driving through...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser to Benefit the Emergency Medical Fund
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. Join the Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser for the Emergency Medical Fund, administered by the non-profit Friends for Life Animal Rescue. This event will feature a raffle, online silent auction, and refreshments. Additionally, adoptable cats will be on display and dogs on parade (weather permitting). Raffle tickets may be purchased at the shelter Monday – Friday, December 5- 9th (need not be present to win).
kymkemp.com
‘El Pulpo Magnifico’ Set to Heat Up Arts Alive in Eureka
El Pulpo Magnifico to Heat Up Eureka’s December Arts Alive!…if its not pouring rain. By all accounts, Humboldt’s kids were extra good this year. So, as a pre-Christmas reward, El Pulpo Magnifico, the giant, flaming metal octopus creation of longtime local artist Duane Flatmo, is scheduled to wiggle its way down to the December edition of Eureka Main Street’s Arts Alive to help keep Humboldt’s holiday shoppers warm and terrified.
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer
Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 268: Prez cheese, mass-murder fear, earth flag comeback, Tom Brady comedy, AC Club Crabs, and more
World leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron enjoyed some delicious Humboldt County cheese, mental health treatment was cosen over prison for a Fortuna man prosecutors worried would become a mass murderer, Arcata’s ‘earth flag’ measure squeaked a comeback victory, ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’ covered a McKinleyville company’s Christmas tree growing kits, a ‘tridemic’ is testing capacity at St. Joe’s hospital, Ferndale export Guy Fieri will appear in the Tom Brady comedy ‘80 For Brady,’ the AV Club now has a page dedicated to a 2024 documentary about the Humboldt Crabs, Humboldt County’s rehab and detox options dwindle with the closing of SoHum’s Singing Trees, dogs died after ingesting a crumbled up green substance in Cutten, big-time film location managers from LA got a taste of beautiful Humboldt County, a pilot project is gifting $1,000 a month to local low-income pregnant women, another accessory of 2021’s Bear River triple-murderer was sentenced to prison, the Wiyot Tribe was awarded $14M to help homeless kids in Eureka, more coverage on the woes of Brius and their local skilled nursing facilities, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
So Hum Concerns: The Purloined Papers (Firestarter?)
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
New Building Standards Code Will Go into Effect January 1st
Every three years, the State of California adopts new building codes to establish uniform standards for the construction and maintenance of buildings, electrical systems, plumbing systems, mechanical systems, and fire and life safety systems. The 2019 California codes will remain in effect for all plan and permit applications submitted to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
North Coast Fisherman Fear for the Future of Commercial Fisheries as Offshore Wind Efforts Advance
As plans to bring offshore wind to the North Coast move steadily ahead, commercial fishermen are urging federal and state regulatory agencies to pump the brakes. “I want to make one thing clear: Fishermen are not opposing [renewable] projects up here, we’re opposing the loss of thousands of miles of fishing grounds,” Ken Bates, president of the California Fishermen’s Resiliency Association (CFRA), told the Outpost in a recent interview. “Fishermen understand what’s going on with the climate. They can see what’s going on with the ocean. They get it. … That being said, we need to exercise a little bit of caution before we just throw these projects to the wind, so to speak.”
kymkemp.com
Fentanyl and Meth Found at Eureka Drug House, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 13, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant...
kymkemp.com
Tribal Culture ‘Salmon & Acorns Feed Our People’ Presentation at the Clarke Museum
Ron Reed and Kari Norgaard discuss the importance of fire for Karuk tribal culture, health, food, and sovereignty. They describe the history of settler colonial fire suppression practices and its ongoing impacts on Indigenous communities. The presentation is free to attend and will also be live-streamed and recorded for those...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
