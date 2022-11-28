Read full article on original website
College Wrestling (12/3): Nebraska wins Cliff Keen Invitational
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won the Cliff Keen Invitational while Northern Iowa had a respectable showing at the tournament in Saturday's regional college wrestling slate. Nebraska at Cliff Keen Invitational (1st, 137.5 points, 3 champions, 7 medalists) Northern Iowa at Cliff Keen Invitational (5th, 96 points, 5 medalists)
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/3): Kuemper wins in Denison, Platte Valley takes Albany title
(KMAland) -- Kuemper nabbed a big win in Denison, Ankeny Christian edged St. Albert, Platte Valley won the Albany championship and more from KMAland boys hoops on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Kuemper Catholic 66 Denison-Schleswig 59. No stats reported. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE. Twin Cedars 59...
KMAland Boys Wrestling (12/3): Creston wins DC-G tournament, impressive days for Bendorf, Helton
(KMAland) -- Creston won the team title at Dallas Center-Grimes, and Zane Bendorf and David Helton each had impressive days en route to tournament championships Saturday. Shenandoah finished fifth with 129 points. Cole Scamman (138) and Owen Laughlin (152) won titles for the Mustangs while Ethan Richardson was a runner-up at 220 pounds.
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
Kathryn Hart, 93 of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Margaret (Wiese) Queck, 70, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:December 6, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00 A.M. Visitation End:11:00 A.M. Memorials:Living for Christ Outreach, Corning, Iowa. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation...
Lewis Central alum Duggan joins UFR to reflect on surreal season
(Fort Worth) -- From written-off backup quarterback to Heisman Trophy candidate, the pride of Council Bluffs has become a college football sensation in three months. Three months ago, Max Duggan's football prospects were uncertain. Fast forward, and Duggan and his TCU teammates have become college football's darling with an undefeated...
Offensive dominance makes Nebraska City's Marth the KMAland Nebraska Softball Player of the Year
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball star Emilee Marth put gaudy numbers in her senior season. Her dominance led her team to a winning season and earned Marth the inaugural KMAland Nebraska Softball Player of the Year accolade. "Last year, we had a bunch of seniors," Marth said. "We worked...
Mike Reed
Service: Private family memorial celebration at a later dateName: Michael Allen Reed, Sr.Pro…
Pastor Mel Smith, 85, of Henderson, Iowa
Location: Henderson Christian Church-Henderson, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Women's College Basketball (12/3): Fields records double-double in loss
(KMAland) -- Missouri recorded a win, and Creston’s Kelsey Fields recorded a double-double in a Northwest Missouri State loss on Saturday. Northern Iowa (4-3): The Panthers fell to South Dakota State (5-4), 80-69. Emerson Green had 17 points to lead the Panthers while Grace Boffeli had 15 points and four rebounds, and Maya McDermott had 14 points.
Humphrey, Jacobsen lead Underwood girls past AHSTW
(Avoca) -- Steady performances on both sides of the floor from Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey led Underwood to a Western Iowa Conference win Friday night. The combo posted 15 points apiece and played a pivotal part in the Eagles' (2-1) strong close in a 51-38 win over AHSTW on KMA 960.
William "Bill" Eggert, 75, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Underwood's Pierce to continue family tradition of playing college softball
(Underwood) -- Underwood’s Grace Pierce is all set to continue the family tradition of playing college softball. While older sisters Ella and Maddie are at William Penn, Grace has decided to play her college softball at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kansas. “I actually had one of their athletic directors...
Maryville alum Green on D2CCA Super Region 3 First Team
(Maryville) -- Maryville alum and Northwest Missouri State senior defensive lineman Elijah Green is among four Bearcats on the D2CCA Super Region 3 teams. Green and sophomore defensive back Cahleel Smith are on the first team while defensive lineman Zach Howard and linebacker Isaac Vollstedt are on the second team.
Hutson joins CRHC specialty lineup
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center is adding a new women's health provider to its specialty provider lineup. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke announced this week that Jona Hutson will begin seeing patients in Clarinda as part of a partnership with Shenandoah Medical Center. Hutson holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Frontier Nursing University and is a Certified Nurse Midwife.
AHSTW boys start second half strong, pull away from Underwood
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball program shook off a slow start and claimed its 18th consecutive Western Iowa Conference win Friday night. The Vikings once trailed by nine but erased that margin in a blur during their 66-55 victory over Underwood. "They did a good job of keeping us...
Red Oak board approves updated meeting schedule
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials will have a new meeting schedule beginning in 2023. The Red Oak School Board held its annual reorganizational meeting Monday night, including the reappointments of Bret Blackman as Board President, Jackie DeVries as Vice President, and Deb Drey as Board Secretary. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's 7:05 Newscast, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the board spent a significant amount of time reviewing its meeting schedule.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gunshot victim in Walmart parking lot, Cedar Falls, Iowa Dec. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls, Iowa, Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
