Cochise County, AZ

Billings becomes first LEED certified city in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings is the first city in the Treasure State to receive a LEED certification for its ongoing efforts to move the city towards more efficient energy consumption. The Gold LEED Certification is a recognition of the forward-thinking efforts of the Magic City to build a framework for...
BILLINGS, MT
Yellowstone County reports first flu death of 2022-2023 season

BILLINGS, Mont. - "RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), has confirmed the first death of the 2022-2023 influenza season in Montana. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County male resident passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. Nationwide, the Centers...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Montana State Billings men post road victory at Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins joined forces for 34 points on Saturday night as Montana State Billings beat Alaska 64-59 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Bah finished with 18 points and Wiggins 16 as the Yellowjackets improved to 2-0 in the GNAC and 6-2...
BILLINGS, MT
MDT reporting severe driving conditions in areas of western Montana

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in several areas of western Montana Thursday morning. Severe Driving Conditions, according to MDT's 511 road report map:. I-90 - Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33. Snow and ice covers the roadway from Junction Montana...
MONTANA STATE
Wibaux offense dominant against Absarokee at Class C Tipoff

LOCKWOOD--The Wibaux Longhorns put up 70 points on the Absarokee Huskies on the opening day of the Class C Tip Off tournament at Lockwood High School. The Huskies tried to make a run late in the fourth quarter led by Jakson Heimer, but the Longhorn offense proved to be too much.
ABSAROKEE, MT
Bridger Guys, Girls get wins over Frazer in Class C tip off

LOCKWOOD--Class C basketball tipped off Friday and Saturday at Lockwood High School's Tip Off tournament, and both the Bridger Scout boys and girls teams took home wins against Frazer Saturday. The Lady Scouts came off of a tough loss Friday night but came back ready to play Saturday. Seniors Mya...
LOCKWOOD, MT

