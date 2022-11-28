LOCKWOOD--The Wibaux Longhorns put up 70 points on the Absarokee Huskies on the opening day of the Class C Tip Off tournament at Lockwood High School. The Huskies tried to make a run late in the fourth quarter led by Jakson Heimer, but the Longhorn offense proved to be too much.

ABSAROKEE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO