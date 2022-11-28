Read full article on original website
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 4th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Streets of Bethlehem, a family-friendly interactive drama about the night Jesus was born. Visitors can walk through the Bethlehem marketplace and also see live animals and visit the nativity. The hours are from 1-4 p.m. It’s...
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 3rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Disney on Ice presents three performances of Find Your Hero. Show times are at 11 a.m., plus 3 and 7 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. Santa at the Zoo features holiday activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
Life changing events for the Tarbox family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donates to LifeScape
When you know or work with a person with who has different abilities than you do, you often grow to appreciate their differences and what unique lessons they can teach you and suddenly both your lives are enriched by the partnership. It is in recognition of this that LifeScape has become a destination for research, and the development, implementation, and training of technology-based solutions to improve the lives of people they support. Jessica Wells sees those improvements, for people on both sides, every day. As the president of the LifeScape Foundation, she also knows how critical support from the community are to the work they do every day. She joined us to tell us about that support and how you can help them continue their efforts by volunteering, fundraising, or making a donation to LifeScape.
Origin Health brings SoftWave therapy to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new therapy is now available in Sioux Falls to help treat chronic pain and inflammation. It’s called SoftWave therapy but is sometimes referred to as shockwave therapy. The machine manufactured in Germany looks a little like an ultrasound machine but instead sends...
The Christmas nativity scene comes to life Saturday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas decorations are up across KELOLAND and for many that may include a nativity scene. But if you want the chance to see that classic scene come to life — you’ll be able to Saturday night. “We have camels, goats, sheep, chickens,...
Inside KELOLAND: Holiday treats and giving back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking about the sweetest part of the holiday season — holiday baking. First, we’ll hear the story of a Brandon high schooler who has turned her passion for baking into a passion for helping others.
Our holiday spirit burns bright
The holidays have many of us looking around our house thinking about all the remodeling projects we wish we would have done before welcoming guests into our homes. Don’t let that be you! We sat down with Re-Bath Sioux Falls to learn how we can easily update a bathroom.
MN nurses strike won’t impact Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this year, nurses will strike in Minnesota. Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) authorized a strike to begin on December 11 that would impact 15 hospitals throughout the state. That includes four Fairview Health Services hospitals. Last month Sanford Health...
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
SFSD comments on rising lunch debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is looking at more than $100,000 in unpaid school lunches. The district says it has no choice but to stop serving hot lunches to kids who don’t have the paperwork completed for free or reduced lunches. That will happen after the new year.
Mary and James rule 100 years of names in the U.S.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Are you between the ages of 53 and 62 and your name is Michael or Lisa or James or Karen? You aren’t alone. The most popular name for baby boys in the 1960s was Michael followed by David, John, James and Robert. The most popular for baby girls was Lisa, Mary, Susan, Karen and Kimberly, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSA has links to popular names by year or decade and lists for state and nationwide. The lists are gathered from SSA card application data.
Overnight fire, TikTok data; AG fills MMIP position
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash involving a...
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft....
How medical cannabis has helped one Sioux Falls resident’s pain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jill Floyd of Sioux Falls uses her wrists and hands a lot. “A lot of typing, a lot of paperwork, a lot of handwriting,” Floyd said. She showed KELOLAND News her state-issued medical cannabis card on Friday. “Over the years I’ve had problems...
Bringing a community together with Christmas trees
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s turned into a winter wonderland at a Yankton museum. Businesses and organizations in the Yankton community decorated 66 Christmas trees at the Mead Cultural Education Center. But, they aren’t just for looks, they are also helping fund an important cause. You’ll find...
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
SportsZone Saturday: SDSU vs Delaware; USA Soccer; Boxing Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week. We start our show with the Jackrabbits. The South Dakota State football team is the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. After earning a first-round bye, the Jacks return to action on Saturday, when they meet a familiar foe, Delaware.
