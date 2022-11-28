Read full article on original website
I Don’t Understand This Poultry Named Confection
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions. Say it with me now...
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Upstate New York’s Christmas Haunted House Returns for Another Season
I'll never forget the first time my aunt met my son because the entire encounter was horrifying. I come from an extremely religious family and it was around the Christmas season when my aunt came to visit. Making small talk with my son, she asked him what his favorite Christmas carol was.
I Don’t Understand This Partial Lunar Treat
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Candy Canes Dethroned as New York’s Favorite Christmas Candy
We flip the calendar and now we can officially start celebrating the holidays without being yelled at for "celebrating too early." CandyShop.Com is at it again this holiday season doing important work and researching candy trends across the US. After collecting data, they compiled a list of the Top Christmas Candy By State.
CNY Volunteer Proudly Serves as a 4th Generation Fire Fighter
Here's a dedicated fire fighter following in his families footsteps. Justin is a proud volunteer for the Oriskany Falls Fire Department. After living in Florida for a short time, the first thing he did when he came back was join the fire department. Though he's only been with the crew...
localsyr.com
Crumbl Cookies in DeWitt now open
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Good news for all those sweet tooths out there, the long awaited Crumbl Cookie in the Marshalls Plaza has officially opened!. After the company underwent several delays with the official opening, the doors opened at 8 a.m. today, the building will remain open until 10 p.m. tonight.
4 Must Have Items You May Just Find at a CNY Estate Sale This weekend
Any picker knows, the thrill is in the hunt. Of course, the capture has its perks as well. As someone who is always hitting the road trying to find treasures, estate sales are a must find. Being able to see someone's life work or collection is always an honor and just the same, it is an honor to be a part of an item's continuing journey.
Git R Done! Larry the Cable Guy’s Coming to Upstate NY for 2 Shows
This past year was loaded with must see events in Central and Upstate New York. On one hand, there were so many amazing bands touring. But we can't forget about the amazing comedians who came too!. And it looks like this trend is already carrying over into the new year.
I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!
BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Taylor Swift Fan Looking For Friends To Hang With In Upstate New York
Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Are you looking to make some new friends? One couple here in the Upstate New York area wants to talk to you. On the Utica Board of Reddit, a recent post caught out eye. One poster is looking for new friends:. Out of curiosity,...
