Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Macron says West should consider Russian guarantee
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Iran locked into ‘vicious cycle’ over protests and arming Russia, says US
Iran’s leadership has locked itself into a “vicious cycle” that has cut itself off from its own people and the international community, the US special envoy has said, adding that Washington was more focused on Tehran’s decision to arm Russia in Ukraine and the repression of its internal protests than on talks to revive the nuclear deal.
The war in Ukraine is set to slow this winter, according to US intelligence
The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia's war in Ukraine is running at a "reduced tempo" and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months.
Russia-Ukraine war live: public support in Russia for military campaign ‘falling significantly’, says UK
British ministry of defence says it obtained official confidential survey that shows only 25% of Russians want war to go on
