ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates

By Allison R. Donahue
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02enNG_0jQ94asB00

Susan J. Demas

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted Monday to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election.

The midterm election resulted in victories for the three Democratic incumbents in the top statewide offices. Democrats in Michigan also took control of both the state House and Senate, making it the first time in four decades that Democrats have had a trifecta in Michigan.

None of the top races were close in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer beat Republican Tudor Dixon by 11 points; Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeated Republican Kristina Karamo by 14 points and Attorney General Dana Nessel fended off Republican Matt DePerno by 9 points.

The board consists of two Republicans, Tony Daunt and Richard Houskamp, and two Democrats, Mary Ellen Gurewitz and Jeannette Bradshaw.

Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo speaks at a rally with gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in Southfield, Mich. on Oct. 29, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance)

A few candidates who lost in the 2022 midterm election sowed doubt in the state’s election process during public comment, including Karamo, U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan nominee Donna Brandenburg and a representative for State Board of Education nominee Linda Lee Tarver.

All three Republicans also have questioned the results of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden and signed onto lawsuits seeking to overturn the results. Brandenburg ran for governor as a Republican but failed to make the ballot amid a massive signature-gathering fraud scandal. She then ran on the far-right U.S. Taxpayers ticket.

Two years ago, the board was embroiled in a long meeting with dozens of Republicans falsely claiming election irregularities, but members ultimately approved election results on a 3-0 vote.

“A lot of the questions that arise are from just lack of proper understanding, which is unfortunately fed by candidates and party officials on both sides of the aisle who feed into this nonsense and who make these claims that fire everybody up because it’s a short term game for them,” Daunt said.

Mark Brewer, an elections lawyer and former Michigan Democratic Party chair, said Daunt is wrong for putting the blame on “both sides of the aisle.”

“Misinformation and those allegations are not coming from Democrats,” Brewer said. “And for him to sit there and say that both sides are doing it is simply incorrect and makes the problem worse.”

Daunt is a longtime GOP activist, having previously served on the Michigan GOP state committee, as executive director of the DeVos-funded Michigan Freedom Fund, director of constituent relations for GOP former Gov. Rick Snyder and logistics director for the Michigan Republican Party.

Director of Elections Jonathan Brater said the state’s election went largely without a hitch. The state had nearly 4.5 million ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election, with about 42% of those being absentee ballots.

Misinformation and those allegations are not coming from Democrats. And for him (Chair Tony Daunt) to sit there and say that both sides are doing it is simply incorrect and makes the problem worse.

– Attorney Mark Brewer

Brater said the state also made improvements this year with balancing precinct records to match the number of ballots cast and the number recorded in the poll books. Unbalanced records are often due to clerical or human error, Brater said, and the records are usually unbalanced by one to two votes.

Trump and his allies have been pushing election conspiracies in Michigan since the 2020 election when Trump lost Michigan to Biden by more than 154,000 votes.

At times, the Monday meeting was heated as the packed room reacted to baseless comments about election fraud in the midterm election. About an hour into the meeting, Daunt called on security to escort a man out of the room who was heckling the board.

A WDET reporter identified the man as Hassan Aoun, who has protested LGBTQ+ books in Dearborn. Karamo and other Republicans joined in the fight before the election.

The post State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 28

nota
1d ago

I am glad they chose to do this instead of making a mockery out of the election system like Arizona.. the voters chose to keep you conspiracy freaks out of the government... we're tired of the drama

Reply(1)
14
MAKE AMERICA GAG AGAIN
1d ago

Figures that Republicans would fight it. The big RED puddle ended up with a lot of Republicans losing. That's the only way they know how to react to losing: someone cheated!!!

Reply
14
Pflanzsamen
1d ago

Ha Ha, There's no electoral college in state elections to ignore the will of the people and give away our offices as special needs participation prizes.

Reply
7
Related
Michigan Advance

Karamo joins other failed 2022 candidates seeking to lead the Michigan GOP

The top three Michigan Republicans candidates who were roundly rejected by voters on Nov. 8 are all either in the running or considering a run to lead the party into 2024. On Tuesday, failed secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo announced that she would seek to be the chair of the Michigan Republican Party, joining […] The post Karamo joins other failed 2022 candidates seeking to lead the Michigan GOP appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘A new day’ for Michigan LGBTQ+ officials preparing for leadership roles in the new Legislature

“Validation.” That’s how state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) termed the results of the Nov. 8 election, a campaign cycle he called “one of the most rabidly anti-LGBTQ campaign cycles.” Yet that agenda was roundly rejected by Michigan voters. “It just felt like maybe Republicans were onto something,” Moss, the first openly gay senator in the […] The post ‘A new day’ for Michigan LGBTQ+ officials preparing for leadership roles in the new Legislature appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Despite historic Nov. 8 losses, hard-liners jockey to lead Michigan GOP

After their historic loss at the polls on Nov. 8, conventional wisdom would point to the Michigan Republican Party taking a different path to achieve electoral success. However, there is little indication that is happening. Tudor Dixon, who was defeated by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by a nearly 11-point margin, and Matthew DePerno, who lost […] The post Despite historic Nov. 8 losses, hard-liners jockey to lead Michigan GOP  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants Lee Chatfield investigation records kept secret from public

The Michigan Attorney General’s office wants to restrict public access to search warrant records in its investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, arguing the documents should remain shielded even though the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan won a judge’s order unsealing them. The attorney general's maneuver to block the district court’s ruling comes after the media outlets persuaded an Ingham County district judge earlier this month to unseal a series of search warrants and...
Michigan Advance

Biden calls CHIPS Act a ‘game-changer’ during Bay County semiconductor plant tour

President Joe Biden was in Michigan Tuesday to spotlight the expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing facility as he reinforces his economic agenda in advance of a Republican takeover in the House. Biden was in the Bay City area to visit the plant owned and operated by SK Siltron of South Korea. The $300 million expansion […] The post Biden calls CHIPS Act a ‘game-changer’ during Bay County semiconductor plant tour appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan board certifies 2022 election as ex-candidates spread false claims

LANSING, MI — After a heated and momentarily chaotic meeting, a bipartisan Michigan board unanimously certified the state’s midterm election results. Michigan’s post-election atmosphere had not been as turbulent as 2020 until Monday, as losing candidates spread conspiracy theories to the Board of State Canvassers and testified — with no evidence — to widespread election fraud.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

The future of the state’s EITC hangs in the balance this lame duck session

The Republican-led Legislature has the chance to pass a bill with bipartisan support during the lame duck session that would expand the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) that helps working-class families. And advocates for the expansion are saying now is the time.  During a roundtable Wednesday, former state Sen. Peter MacGregor (R-Rockford) said that […] The post The future of the state’s EITC hangs in the balance this lame duck session appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Did Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission give power back to voters?

For the past four decades, Republicans dominated control of Michigan’s legislature with the help of gerrymandering. Republicans retained control of the state House and Senate, despite a majority of Michigan voters casting their ballots for Democrats. For example, in 2014 Michigan voters cast 30,000 more ballots for Democrats in the state House. Still, Republicans held a 63-47 advantage after all the votes were counted.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Democratic majorities in Lansing will target public charter schools

(The Center Square) – Michigan Democrats and public school advocacy groups plan to regulate public charter schools among repealing the state's third-grade reading law and other education changes. Michigan Democrats will flex newly gained majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives when they take office in January. Among the party's longstanding policy positions is to prioritize traditional public schools over public charter schools. Public charter schools increased enrollment...
MICHIGAN STATE
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan surpasses 40K COVID deaths

Michigan reached another coronavirus milestone recently, surpassing 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the state health department had identified 40,085 individuals whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus infection. That total dates back to March 2020 when the first cases of COVID were identified within state lines.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy