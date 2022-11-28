Read full article on original website
2 16-year-olds injured in N Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in north Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 10100 block of North Iris Way. When they arrived, they found two 16-year-old boys who had been shot. They were both shot in their lower extremities. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Portland food truck owner, DoorDash driver has car stolen while on delivery
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After being in business for 18 years, the owners of the Taqueria Lindo Michoacan taco truck said they’re struggling more than they have ever before. Brenda Ruiz, who runs the truck with her husband, said inflation has started to cut deeper and deeper over the years. Right now, they’re barely keeping their heads above water.
2 15-year-old boys arrested, charged with E Portland stabbing, robbery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Thursday evening in connection to a robbery and stabbing in the east Portland Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 8 p.m., police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street.
1 dead after ‘disturbance,’ car chase, Clark Co. police say
CLACK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after a Saturday afternoon “disturbance” in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 p.m., police responded to the Alderbrook Apartments at 9500 Northeast 19th Avenue after reports of “a...
Police investigating after 2 minors shot in N. Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two juvenile males were injured in a shooting Friday night in north Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the 10100 block of North Iris Way. At this time details are limited but a spokesperson for PPB says the two juveniles are expected to survive.
Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting; suspect arrested for murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street...
2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital in Yamhill Co. crash
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said around 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 219 near Hash Road. Two people were injured. One had to be pulled from a vehicle and was taken by air to a hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
23-year-old man dead after motorbike, car crash in Bethany
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday in Bethany, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to 15160 Northwest Laidlaw Road after callers reported the crash to 911...
Sheriff: Woman rams Washington Co. patrol car while helping wanted felon flee deputies
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested after she rammed a patrol car while helping a wanted felon flee from deputies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies learned at about 11:30 p.m. that 25-year-old Anthony Kiontae Czerniejewski, who has a felony warrant for failure to...
Portland store selling psychedelic mushrooms that aren’t legal yet in Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The secret’s out about a shop in Portland selling psychedelic mushrooms. Shroom House on West Burnside is listed as an herbal shop online, but people lining up said they knew they could get psilocybin inside. Dozens of people waited in a line that wrapped around the building for hours to get their hands on mushrooms.
2 brothers charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting, hit-and-run
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two brothers have been charged in connection with a shooting and hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old boy dead in May 2021, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Keyshawn Pervish, 21, and Omarian Pervish, 18, were arraigned Wednesday on second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unauthorized...
Chase of wanted Clark County man leads deputies to storage unit filled with meth, fentanyl
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An arrest of a wanted suspect in Clark County ended with the recovery of stolen firearms and a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest happened after a deputy patrolling the U-Haul storage unit...
Train strikes, kills 17-year-old Woodburn student
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy and Woodburn high school student was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning, according to Woodburn police. Just before 8 a.m., the high school junior was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when he was struck from behind, police said.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Thursday night. East Precinct officers first responded to the scene at SE Duke Street and SE 92nd Avenue just before 6 p.m. According to PPB, the motorcyclist...
Woman seriously injured in Salem shooting
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Salem Thursday morning, according to the Salem Police Department. Police received a report of a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Northeast Water Street and Northeast South Street at about 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to...
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office offers winter car seat safety tips
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A warning from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office: The jacket your child wears during the cold weather could put them at risk of being ejected from their car seat or booster seat in the event of a crash. During cold weather, a lot of...
Shoplifters may not be booked into jail, depending on the Portland metro county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
Officials: Man struck, killed mother’s caretaker with table
A man who attacked his elderly mother and her caretaker on Sunday, Nov. 13, is now being charged with second-degree murder after the caretaker died from her injuries on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Man sentenced to prison for kidnapping 9-month-old child, stealing van
The 25-year-old man accused of stealing a minivan that had a 9-month-old seated inside was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Man rams into police car after driving wrong way on I-5
JEFFERSON, Ore. (KPTV)- A man and Oregon State Police trooper were taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 5. At around 10:20 p.m., OSP troopers were following an SUV that was driving recklessly at milepost 253 around Jefferson. Suddenly, the SUV made an erratic U-turn and intentionally crashed into the police patrol car.
