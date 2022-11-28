Read full article on original website
Related
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
5 of the Best Iowa Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season
Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Valley Junction, Iowa was named the Best Christmas Town in Iowa by Reader's Digest. Their "Jingle in the Junction" event throughout the month of December is a popular stop for Iowa families that want to get into the holiday spirit. But, Valley Junction isn't the only awesome Iowa town to visit during the Christmas season! Here are five other festive places in Iowa:
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
We've officially nearing the hellscape that is winter in Iowa. There are quite a few things that you need to remember!. The cold and the snow turn into major obstacles for us in going about our daily routine. We've recently been trying to help you figure out what sort of cold weather hacks might actually be frowned upon.
All Iowa Kwik Stars Have A Unique Easter Egg [PHOTO]
As an Iowa transplant, I am only one year into navigating the Midwest. Recently I was given a tip on an easter egg at a well-known gas station. Kwik Trip or as Iowans know it, Kwik Star, first opened in 1965 in Eau Claire Wisconsin. As the chain expanded, it started to open locations outside of Wisconsin. The first Kwik Star was opened in Iowa in 1993.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
You Can Legally Bring Home A Deer Hit With A Car in Iowa
Do you ever feel sad for the dead deer you see on the side of the road? I don't know why but I always feel bad for them. I'm not against hunting deer hunting by any means but there's something about them being blasted by someone going 70 mph down interstate 380 that hits me in a soft spot.
Why Two Cities in the Deep South Are Named After the State of Iowa
I'm not sure how many states there are across the U.S. that have cities named after them, but I was surprised to learn that Iowa has two of them. They're both in the deep south and were named after the state of Iowa for pretty much the same reason. If...
This Is How Much Iowans Would Pay For An Instant Hangover Cure
This holiday season many of us will partake in some partying, and dare I say... drinking. If you happen to overdo it and wake up with a hangover how much would you pay to get rid of it in a second?. Maybe you already have a cure for these hangovers...
Iowa Family Is Reunited With Prized Possession Lost In Tornado
Sadly, most Iowans have some sort of Tornado story. Whether that be losing a prized possession like this Iowa family, or bringing up anything they went through during the derecho, there are all kinds of tornado stories being told throughout the state of Iowa. The good news for this family is this story has a happy ending.
Did You Know Squatters Can Claim Rights To Your Property In Iowa?
I was a little bit surprised when I first found out about this interesting "possession law" here in Iowa. After a certain amount of time, a squatter can put in a claim for ownership of a property you own. It could be land, a building, or a house. It does take a bit of time and there are things you can do if you run into a squatting problem but the fact that this is even possible is nuts.
Democrats Officially Oust Iowa As First-in-Nation Voting State
[UPDATE:12/2/22, 3 p.m.] CBS2 is reporting that South Carolina, not Michigan or Iowa, has been named the leadoff state in Democratic primaries, starting in 2024. The move ends Iowa's "first-in-the-nation" caucus designation after some 50 years. [ORIGINAL STORY: 12/2/22, 8:38 a.m.] Iowa has long taken the lead as the opening...
Iowa Farmer Reacts To The Mexico’s Corn Ban
A proposed ban on genetically modified corn in Mexico would see impacts on our farmers here in Iowa if carried out. Mark Mueller a Bremer County farmer and Director for Iowa Corn Growers Association says they are working with groups in Mexico to try to maintain this market. He doesn’t...
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
Iowa Woman Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Husband’s Time Cards
The lesson to be learned here is that no one should ever have access to impact their spouse's pay. It's way too risky, as a state of Iowa office has learned. The case goes back to 2019 and in a media release, Iowa of Auditor of State Rob Sand says, "If you steal taxpayers' money, we'll catch you and you'll be held accountable." Here's how an ex-state employee was able to pull it off. At least until she was caught.
The Holiday Game Iowa Radio Listeners Win By Losing
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Suffice it to say, if you've been listening to Eastern Iowa's Christmas Station, 104.5 KDAT at any length this past few weeks, we appreciate it. But you're also probably already out of the running in the game that is sweeping social media again this holiday season. You can find out more about the "Whamageddon Challenge" at Lifehacker. But be warned, some of the language in the rule book is not too suitable for work, so I will rehash it for you here.
New Bill Would Increase Iowa’s Ethanol Access
Over the summer, Iowans were able to enjoy the savings that came from Biden’s E15 waiver for the summer of 2022. Biden announced that waiver back in April that allowed the sale of E15 over the summer to help combat the spike in oil prices as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
TikTok Shocked by Employee’s Wall-Mounted Punch Clock: VIDEO
A woman from Maryland revealed she still uses an old-fashioned, wall-mounted punch clock machine at her place of employment — and suffice to say TikTok was shocked by the throwback!. On the social media platform, Cadence Nicole shared a video of her using the wall-mounted time clock to record...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0