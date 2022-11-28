Read full article on original website
Two wanted for shooting death of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrests warrants have been issued for two Jackson men after a teenager was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Crystal Springs. Police said the warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd and 23-year-old Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott in connection to the murder of Bashar Ali […]
2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
Choking newborn saved by Wesson police officer
WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A four-day-old child, who was choking, was saved by a Wesson police officer on October 24. Officials with the Wesson Police Department said the family called, stating a four-day-old child was choking and briefly stopped breathing. In fear that there wasn’t enough time for an ambulance, an officer rushed the newborn […]
CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Mississippi police chief takes drug busts to a new level
One Mississippi city is taking a creative approach to identifying so-called “drug houses” to put drug dealers out of business. Signs popping up in neighborhoods across Vicksburg read, “This Drug House is Closed for Business By: Chief Penny Jones.”. “These signs show that certain ‘businesses’ are no...
WDAM-TV
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. It happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed that 22-year-old Flynn Brown, of New Jersey, was shot and found inside...
13abc.com
TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that killed two people. The deadly crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood Blvd when...
These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court
The Brady-Giglio list is named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense
WLBT
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his living room at 10 p.m. Friday. Captain Crystal Houston says the incident happened on Oakley Palestine Road in Terry. According to the captain, Joseph Horn was found dead in his living room with a gunshot wound to the chest.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police issue statement on “drug house” signs
Signs were noticed placed in the yards of two Vicksburg properties on Friday, reading “this drug house is closed.” Friday evening, the meaning behind the signs was expressed in a release issued by the Vicksburg Police Department. The statement reads:. On Friday, December 2, 2022, the Narcotics Division...
WILX-TV
Charlotte police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Charlotte are warning its residents of an increase in thefts of catalytic converters. Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise because they contain precious metals, including platinum, which have risen sharply in price in the last decade. Because catalytic converters can be untraceable...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been accused of stabbing his father to death in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said officers responded to a home on Riser Street on Wednesday, November 30 in reference to the fatal stabbing. When they arrived, they found 60-year-old Kenneth BoClair deceased. Hearn said police believe the victim […]
WILX-TV
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two people were involved in an early November fraud complaint in the Village of Westphalia. Further details were not revealed at the time. Anyone...
WLBT
Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant apartment building in Brandon was on fire Friday morning. According to the Brandon Fire Department, the Rosewood Apartments off of West Jasper Street caught fire around 6 a.m. Friday. The fire department was able to put out the fire successfully. A suspect was arrested...
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
Former employees at Mississippi prison indictment in inmate assault
A former corrections officer and case manager at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility have been indicted on a charge of using excessive force against a prisoner. A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi charged officer Jessica Hill and case manager Nicole Moore with deprivation of rights of an inmate under color of law, which are acts and duties performed as part of official duty.
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
WLBT
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Saint Richard Catholic School stopped by a nursing home to deliver some holiday cheer early Friday. Sixth-grade students wished a Merry Christmas to the residents of the Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It started as a service project that has turned into an annual...
WLBT
Adult in custody after allegedly sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles were charged with shoplifting, and an adult faces multiple charges after a series of events Tuesday evening that began in the Byram Walmart and continued with a police chase into Jackson. James Jackson was apprehended by police off West Woodrow Wilson Ave in North...
Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
