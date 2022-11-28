Read full article on original website
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Commercial Observer
Northmarq Adds Walker & Dunlop Investment Team in DC Office
Northmarq, a capital markets resource for commercial real estate investors, has added real estate vets Christopher Doerr, William Harvey and Shack Stanwick to its Washington, D.C., office, to focus on the origination of investment sales and capital raises. All three join the firm from Walker & Dunlop. This is Northmarq’s...
Commercial Observer
Vivo Investments Gets $45M to Convert Dual-Branded Baltimore Hotel Into Apartments
Vivo Investments, a California-based adaptive reuse development company, has received a $45 million loan to acquire and convert a two-tower hotel in the heart of Downtown Baltimore to 708 multifamily units. The company acquired the former dual-branded Radisson and Holiday Inn, located at 101 and 105 West Fayette Street, and...
Commercial Observer
St. John Properties Inks Leases for New Restaurants in Baltimore County
Two fast-casual restaurants are joining the northern Baltimore County corridor. Tacos Way Hunt Valley has signed a 2,495-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center North, a 115,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Cockeysville, Md. In a separate deal, Quickway Japanese Hibachi inked a 2,000-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center South, a three-building, 101,200-square-foot mixed-use development...
Commercial Observer
DC Mayor Bowser Looks to Reform DCHA
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser joined D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson on Thursday to introduce new legislation designed to create a stabilization and reform board that would oversee the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA). Bowser is looking to decrease the current board’s membership from 13 to eight, all of...
Business owners join together to create "Black Wall Street of Baltimore"
A group of entrepreneurs in Baltimore are creating a community they’re calling the Black Wall Street of Baltimore and they’re encouraging others in the area to support.
fox5dc.com
DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report
WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
Baltimore City Fire Chief resigns in light of deadly Stricker Street fire report
He steps down in light of a new report that investigated the line of duty deaths of three firefighters in January.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
Baltimore's new sheriff puts a stop to eviction notices in common areas
Anyone who's lived in a Baltimore City apartment complex has likely seen eviction notices posted on common doors or in common spaces, for everyone to see.
baltimorebrew.com
Mayor Scott orders barriers removed from the Roland Water Tower road
“It was good old-fashioned organizing,” according to the group that objected to the road closure, adding they learned of their success via an Afro story by ex-mayor Catherine Pugh. The barriers blocking the roadway at the Roland Water Tower have been removed by Mayor Brandon Scott following complaints that...
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
foxbaltimore.com
After pension bill vetoed what does Nick Mosby's future in office look like?
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Nick Mosby has served as Baltimore City Council President for nearly two years now, and some say his track record has been tumultuous. Not long after Mosby was sworn in he started making headlines after a $45,000 tax lien against his home was revealed. Mosby initially...
WUSA
Audit finds multiple failures at DCGS
A brand new audit found major issues in how the agency handled problems at DC Public Schools. It investigates the root cause of these issues.
Honeygrow restaurant opens in Bel Air
Harford County will be home to the third Baltimore-area location for honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based restaurant.
WJLA
'Let's get him out of DC.' Shot four times in 4 years, Corey Riggins Jr., dies at 19
WASHINGTON (7News) — Every year, George Washington University Hospital holds a program to celebrate trauma survivors. Four years ago this week, that program included then 15-year-old Corey Riggins Jr, who declined to speak, but stood up and embraced Dr Babak Sarani, Chief of Trauma Surgery who saved his life.
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
