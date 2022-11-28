ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commercial Observer

Northmarq Adds Walker & Dunlop Investment Team in DC Office

Northmarq, a capital markets resource for commercial real estate investors, has added real estate vets Christopher Doerr, William Harvey and Shack Stanwick to its Washington, D.C., office, to focus on the origination of investment sales and capital raises. All three join the firm from Walker & Dunlop. This is Northmarq’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

St. John Properties Inks Leases for New Restaurants in Baltimore County

Two fast-casual restaurants are joining the northern Baltimore County corridor. Tacos Way Hunt Valley has signed a 2,495-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center North, a 115,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Cockeysville, Md. In a separate deal, Quickway Japanese Hibachi inked a 2,000-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center South, a three-building, 101,200-square-foot mixed-use development...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Commercial Observer

DC Mayor Bowser Looks to Reform DCHA

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser joined D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson on Thursday to introduce new legislation designed to create a stabilization and reform board that would oversee the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA). Bowser is looking to decrease the current board’s membership from 13 to eight, all of...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report

WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Mayor Scott orders barriers removed from the Roland Water Tower road

“It was good old-fashioned organizing,” according to the group that objected to the road closure, adding they learned of their success via an Afro story by ex-mayor Catherine Pugh. The barriers blocking the roadway at the Roland Water Tower have been removed by Mayor Brandon Scott following complaints that...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Audit finds multiple failures at DCGS

A brand new audit found major issues in how the agency handled problems at DC Public Schools. It investigates the root cause of these issues.
WUSA9

2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

