Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?
Natalie Mordovtseva is going to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of living apart on 'The Single Life' Season 3. Will visiting him spark some feelings again? Here's what we know.
Len Cariou's Wife Accurately Predicted The Longevity Of Blue Bloods
The CBS series "Blue Bloods" is one of the most successful shows in the network's lineup, primarily due to the characters that have been around since day one. Even after a memorable "Blue Bloods" Season 12 finale, the series boasts some of the best characters on TV in the Reagan family. While the heart of the family is Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), he is surrounded by relatives who are no strangers to the justice system. Among them is the family patriarch, also a former police commissioner, Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou.
Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth
Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo
Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together
As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Can't Stand Cassandra's Behavior In Season 2 Episode 8
"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.
Grey's Anatomy recap: Tragedy hits home for Meredith
The background of the electric fall finale of Grey's Anatomy is a thunderstorm, and as lightning strikes, Meredith Grey sends an email to the entire staff that she is leaving for Boston. The ripple effect of this one decision affects the lives of many. Who's going to be the new...
NCIS: LA Director Daniela Ruah Talks About Revisiting Deeks Family's Tragic Past, Lightly Teases NCIS Crossover
NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila's Desperate Act-- Vanishes After Bill Discovers Her Hideout
Bill discovers Sheila's hideout, forcing the evil villain to go on the run.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will find herself in a tough spot during the week of November 28. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will discover a hot scoop and aim to use the juicy tidbit in his favor.
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
What Has T.R. Knight Been Doing Since Leaving Grey's Anatomy?
"Grey's Anatomy" fans have seen their share of turnover at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital throughout the show's 19 seasons on ABC. The show has said goodbye to such memorable characters as Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramírez), Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), and most recently, Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). But many longtime fans will always remember the lovable Dr. George O'Malley, played by T.R. Knight. Dr. O'Malley, whose eventual death was arguably the show's most upsetting demise, is a member of the first round of surgical interns, which includes Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). O'Malley charmed his way into the hearts of fans during the show's first five seasons. But his storyline comes to a tragic end in Season 5, Episode 24, "Now or Never," which finds the team at Grey Sloan trying to save a John Doe who was hit by a bus. The patient is identified as George, who ultimately dies from his injuries.
The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold Admits He Had To Think Of James Spader As 'Just A Dude' To Make Filming Easier
Ryan Eggold's professional acting career launched in 2006, and he spent his early days in Hollywood honing his craft while making guest appearances on TV shows like "Veronica Mars," "The Young and the Restless," and "Entourage" (per IMDb). However, Eggold tackled his big break and one of the television roles he is best known for, as Ryan Matthews on "90210" after only a couple of years in the business. Fast forward just two years after completing his three-season run on "90210," and Eggold landed the role of Tom Keen on "The Blacklist."
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Speaks on the Show’s Historic Run
Donnie Wahlberg is all smiles as Blue Bloods is in the midst of its 13th season and even nears an... The post ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Speaks on the Show’s Historic Run appeared first on Outsider.
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: A Jealous Bill Brings Quinn Back To Town
Dollar Bill Spencer is a very possessive man, and B&B spoilers have no indication of that ending any time soon. He already issued a stern warning for Carter Walton to steer clear of Katie Logan, but what happens when Carter ignores his demand?. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Imagine the jealous...
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Trailer Teases Strong Winds, Raining Frogs, & "Something Awful"
The long wait for 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4 is almost over. FOX unveiled a first-look teaser for the new season, premiering Tuesday, January 17, at 8/7c. We see the team assemble to battle some adverse weather, raining frogs, and so much more. For a thirty-second trailer, it was packed...
