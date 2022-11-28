"Grey's Anatomy" fans have seen their share of turnover at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital throughout the show's 19 seasons on ABC. The show has said goodbye to such memorable characters as Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramírez), Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), and most recently, Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). But many longtime fans will always remember the lovable Dr. George O'Malley, played by T.R. Knight. Dr. O'Malley, whose eventual death was arguably the show's most upsetting demise, is a member of the first round of surgical interns, which includes Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). O'Malley charmed his way into the hearts of fans during the show's first five seasons. But his storyline comes to a tragic end in Season 5, Episode 24, "Now or Never," which finds the team at Grey Sloan trying to save a John Doe who was hit by a bus. The patient is identified as George, who ultimately dies from his injuries.

1 DAY AGO