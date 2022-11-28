National analyst on 'Dabo's love for DJ'

This national analyst chimed in on social media as Dabo Swinney stuck with DJ Uiagalelei for the duration of Saturday’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina.

CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell commented on “Dabo’s love for DJ,” who set season-lows for completions (8) and completion percentage (27.5) with just 99 yards through the air, another season-low for Clemson’s starting quarterback. Uiagalelei also threw his fifth interception in the last five games.

Despite Uiagalelei’s most ineffective performance of the season as a passer, he was never benched Saturday, and Swinney did not turn to freshman backup Cade Klubnik like he did against Syracuse and Notre Dame. On Sunday, Swinney said Uiagalelei will remain the starter for Saturday’s ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina.

Here’s the comment that Kanell made on Twitter during Saturday’s game:

