essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange School District lays out plans, progress in diversity recruitment
WEST ORANGE, NJ — While the West Orange School District’s teacher ethnic makeup does not match the student ethnic makeup, progress on that front is being made. At the Nov. 21 West Orange Board of Education meeting, Joseph Vespignani, the district’s executive director of personnel and special projects, gave a presentation titled “Diversity Data and Recruitment Plan Update,” in which he detailed current data and trends, as well as district efforts to increase diversity in its hiring practices.
essexnewsdaily.com
Girl Scouts are ‘friendly and helpful, considerate and caring’ at West Orange food pantry
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Girl Scout Troop 20745, comprising grades K-12 in West Orange schools, gave the Monday night volunteers at the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry a night off on Nov. 28 when they came out in force to prepare bags for the following day’s distribution. In a half hour, the troop put together 200 sets of bags and had a lot of fun doing it.
essexnewsdaily.com
Local food pantry gives thanks for generous West Orange community
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a year filled with challenges, the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry was able to provide more than 400 turkeys and Thanksgiving side bags to needy families via its distribution on Nov. 21 and 22, mainly due to the generosity of the West Orange community.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Getting the Words Out’ panel discussion and art show in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — Adler Aphasia Center is partnering with the Jewish Museum of New Jersey at Congregation Ahavas Sholom Synagogue and NJPAC to host “Getting the Words Out” on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum, 145 Broadway in Newark. This event, with free parking, will include a panel discussion on signs of stroke, aphasia information, the intersection of arts and wellness, and much more. The panel will include stroke survivors with aphasia, family members of those with aphasia, a speech therapist, and the senior director of arts and well-being for NJPAC. An art show displaying work by people with disabilities, including aphasia, will be exhibited at this event and will remain in place through February 2023. There will be a reception following the panel discussion. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/8r65xbhh.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS cross-country runners receive Super Essex Conference honors
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls cross-country teams featured runners who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches. For the boys, Selamawi Dani, Sahli Negassi, Henry Pfeifer and Langston Siguenza made the first team; Adom Haile-Selassie...
essexnewsdaily.com
Community invited to Christmas Spectacular concert at Caldwell U.
CALDWELL, NJ — The music department at Caldwell University will present its annual Christmas Spectacular concert Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., in the Student Center auditorium on campus, 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell. The university chorale will perform songs, including “Carol of the Bells,” Tomás Luis de Victoria’s...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer players gain Super Essex Conference honors
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team, under head coach Brian Ianni, featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Senior Jonathan Lee made the first team, junior Nathan Latifi and senior Oliver Peake...
essexnewsdaily.com
Small Business Saturday draws crowds to Bloomfield
This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Center Alliance observed its third annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. There was a persistent gathering of passers-by at the Six Points Plaza event downtown, no doubt drawn by curiosity, a milling activity, free cookies and coffee, and then staying for an ice sculpting exhibition. The weather was especially fair, so what was not to like? But perhaps most hopeful for Bloomfield small business owners was that, determined by a quick canvass by this newspaper, almost half of the people stopping to see what was going on were out-of-towners.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS field hockey players earn SEC honors
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Three Glen Ridge High School field hockey players earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Junior Natalie Shaw made the first team, and sophomores Campbell Spillett and Emily Stapleford received honorable mention. Glen Ridge HS field hockey players...
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange native releases album centered on his hometown
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — During the monotony of the earliest stages of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, South Orange native and musician David W. Jacobsen decided to read some of his old journals. Two years later, he turned his old words into new art in the form of an album centered on his hometown. “Imprint” was released on Nov. 5.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJPAC to hold a full day of festivities in celebration of Kwanzaa
NEWARK, NJ — Thousands are expected to gather on the campus of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, as the venue’s annual Kwanzaa Family Festival returns as an in-person celebration. The festival has been held at NJPAC for more than a decade. “We are...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield man fatally shot in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Lance Sally Jr., 25, of Bloomfield, according to a Dec. 1 press release from the ECPO. On Nov. 30 at 7:34 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Junior Bengals football teams thrive this season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Junior Bengals football teams enjoyed a great season this fall. The eighth-grade team, under head coach James McDaniel, bounced back from an 0-3 start to the season and went on a five-game winning streak, despite having a relatively inexperienced team. McDaniel said about 12 of the 20 players on the team didn’t have much experience.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield police to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from Bloomfield will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end-of-year “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Dec. 2 and continuing through Jan. 1, local, county and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man sentenced to prison for weapons and drug offenses
NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced Nov. 28 to seven years and nine months in prison on weapons and drug charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Teriek Edwards, 44, was previously convicted on two counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon; one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and oxycodone; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and oxycodone, following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, who imposed the sentence in Newark federal court.
essexnewsdaily.com
Gas Lamp Players are ‘singing loud for all to hear’ in upcoming production of ‘Elf’
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Gas Lamp Players will present the full-length musical “Elf” for its holiday show this year and its director, Kristy Graves, does not want anyone mistakenly thinking it is a shortened junior version. “It’s the adult main stage show,” she said in a...
