Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday. Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.
Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay
Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
Szczęsny Blocks Messi's Penalty Kick to Keep Argentina Scoreless With Poland
Wojciech Szczęsny is willing Poland to a spot in the knockout round, blocking his second penalty kick of the group stage. This time, against Lionel Messi. Messi’s penalty kick — a dart across his body to the right post — had power and speed, but ultimately couldn’t get past the outstretched right arm of Szczęsny.
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
While Ronaldo draws attention, Portugal just keeps on winning
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo did what Cristiano Ronaldo does on Monday, delivering the goal that sent Portugal surging through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Or so it seemed for a minute or two at Lusail Stadium, as Ronaldo celebrated like a goalscorer until it was revealed that Bruno Fernandes had in fact provided the decisive blow that now looks likely to determine the outcome of Group H.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
Lionel Messi has penalty saved but Argentina progresses to World Cup knockout stages with win
Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina booked its ticket to the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland.
Casemiro provides Brazil relief in Neymar absence to edge past Switzerland
“We can’t stop talking about Neymar,” Casemiro had said in the build-up to this latest stop on Brazil’s quest to win a sixth World Cup. After his winning goal here against Switzerland, they’ll only be talking about him.With the side’s talismanic No 10 injured and watching wave after wave of pressure go unrewarded from afar, it was left to the defensive midfielder with just five international goals to his name to do his best impression of the absent hero with 75.The strike was a sweet one, struck hard and to Yann Sommer’s left, the Swiss keeper left with no...
Neymar Gets Treatment at Hotel During Brazil's Second 2022 World Cup Game
Brazil played its second Group G showdown against Switzerland without its key player Neymar in attendance. The star striker stayed at the hotel where he received therapy for a right ankle injury he sustained during the team’s second match in Qatar. Neymar was the only player who did not...
Rodrigo Bentancur sets 21st Century World Cup record in 2-0 defeat to Portugal
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur registered a brilliant stat during his country’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the World Cup. The record, which Stats Perform’s South American Twitter account highlighted, demonstrates just how impressive Bentancur was on Monday night. Per OptaJavier (via Twitter), the Spurs midfielder recorded nineteen ball...
Portugal vs Uruguay live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group H match as Ronaldo starts
Portugal can officially qualify for the Round of 16 if they can defeat Uruguay in a matchup of Group H favorites. Fernando Santos' side held on to defeat Ghana 3-2 in one of the more entertaining group openers, and another three points would see them through to the next round and in pole position to win the group.
Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup
Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
Is Canada vs Morocco on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Canada were one of the first teams officially out of this World Cup 2022, but they still have one more chance to write another page in the history books as they seek a first-ever point or even victory at the finals.Their final chance this time around comes against Morocco, who themselves are hoping to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.Victory for the Atlas Lions would guarantee that progression, while the result in the Belgium vs Croatia game will determine whether they then come first or second - and who their last-16 opponents would be.Morocco will...
Canada vs Morocco predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture today
Morocco’s history makers will hope to go one step further on Thursday when they face Canada in a decisive group stage game.Having beaten Belgium 2-0 last time out, the Atlas Lions claimed a first triumph at a World Cup since 1998 - but it’s all the way back to 1986 the last time they reached the knockout phase.Walid Regragui’s team will achieve that feat if they beat Canada in this final Group F fixture, though even failing to win will be enough to progress if Belgium don’t bounce back to beat Croatia.Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats...
Costa Rica vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Germany meet Costa Rica in a crucial match at the end of Group E of the Qatar World Cup. Germany suffered that shock defeat to Japan in their opening match, but a crucial late equaliser against Spain earned Hansi Flick’s team their first point and they can still escape from the group with a win here – though they would also need Spain to avoid defeat to Japan.Costa Rica have three points on the board after beating Japan last time out, but their goal difference is terrible after a thrashing at the hands of Spain, at that means they must...
