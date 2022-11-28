Read full article on original website
The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Chicago Bulls pulled out a close victory against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
Billy Donovan agreed to a contract extension with the Bulls before the start of the season, the team announced Tuesday.
Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr. are listed as probable to play against the Suns on Wednesday.
Life is a game of poker. Sometimes you fold, and sometimes, you go all-in. NBA teams need to use a similar calculus. It’s all about understanding the hand you’ve been dealt. If you’ve got a pair of kings, push those chips in. If you’ve got a 2 and a 7, it may be time to go home.
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 8-12 on the season after beating the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
Devin Booker entered the Phoenix Suns’ Wednesday night battle against the Chicago Bulls coming off a 44-point explosion against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. However, Booker even managed to one-up himself in an even more incredible performance against the Bulls. In 31 minutes across only three quarters of play,...
With a victory on Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns (14-6) would extend their winning streak to six games, their longest of the season. The Suns are currently on their second streak of 5+ games won on the year. Last season, the Suns found winning streaks of 18, 11, 9 and...
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker exploded for 51 vs. the Bulls
Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
After missing Monday's 140-105 win over the Hornets due to neck stiffness, Jaylen Brown remained questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Miami Heat. Fortunately for the Celtics, the team's second-leading scorer (26.1 points per game) is active for this Eastern Conference Finals rematch. As ...
While Wednesday night's performance pales in comparison to Booker's 70-point outing in 2017, it'll still go down as one of his best. Booker posted a ridiculous stat line, finishing 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Booker had only nine points after...
BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference...
To Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech: For 18 years you provided memes and occasionally decent football.
The College Football Playoff will begin on Dec. 31 with the championship in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Here is the complete bowl schedule.
