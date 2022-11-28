Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say the Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed was operating under an illegally obtained license. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics says Friday that the license application by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law. Pham has been arrested on drug and weapons charges. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The man wanted in the Nov. 20 shooting deaths of four people at the farm has been extradited back to the state from Florida. Wu Chen, also known as Chen Wu in jail records, was booked into the Kingfisher County jail on Thursday.
wdrb.com
Indiana Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia. According to a statement, Holcomb visited the doctor Thursday after thinking he had the flu. That's when he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Press Secretary Erin Murphy said that he has been hospitalized and is responding well to treatment.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair Board has a $711 million, multi-year plan to renovate the Kentucky Exposition Center, building soccer fields and enhancing exhibits. If fully imagined, the master plan would make the expo center the second-largest "contiguous space" in the United States, behind only the Georgia...
wdrb.com
Some Kentucky representatives say girls-only juvenile detention center should have happened sooner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent riot at a Kentucky juvenile detention center with reports of a sexual assault is the latest in a string of issues causing the governor to start a center for just girls. While Kentucky representatives say they're happy about the change, some say it should...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
Comments / 0