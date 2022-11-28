Read full article on original website
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Night of Lights Parade Brings Community Downtown
AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B.) Then, a couple stores down, we found two more keeping warm. AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B) Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr mentioned beforehand how great of a turnout it was for the Night of Lights Parade, as well...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Night of Lights Parade Photo Gallery
It may have been a windy night, but it did not keep people from attending the 2022 City of Danville Night of Lights Parade in Downtown Danville. Tommy B was roaming up and down the parade route and took lots of photos of the floats, and the many families that were in attendance.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Library Releases Schedule of Events
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY. December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31. Sign up at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Night of Lights Parade Ready to Roll Down Vermilion at 6 PM Friday (Dec 2nd)
Danville has their Night of Lights Parade ready to roll Friday Evening (Dec 2nd) at 6 PM. Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says it is starting at 6, but you may want to get into position a little early, especially if you’d like to hear the announcements as each float passes by from Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County Help Network Designed to Help Citizens Find What They Need
United Way of Danville Executive Director Mary Surprenant says if there is something you need help with and are not sure which agency is there for you, the best place to go is the Vermilion County Help Network, accessible at VCHelp.org. As Surprenant recently explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection, all you have to do is enter the word or topic that you need assistance with, such as “rent assistance” or “home repairs,” and you’ll be directed to all the area agencies that may be able to help.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DHS Future Problem Solvers Host Retired Teachers; Work on “Uplifting” Mission
The Danville High School Future Problem Solvers hosted a very special event Friday afternoon at the Hegeler Mansion on North Vermilion in Danville. It was the Retired Teachers Association Lunch, with dozens of Danville teachers that so many know in attendance. The Problems Solvers mission this year, under DHS Faculty Advisor Lori Woods, is the “L.E.NS.” project, which stands for Locally Elevating Our Neighborhood and Schools.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vote Set On Future of Bresee Tower
Danville’s Historic Preservation Commission is set for a vote this week that could decide the fate of Bresee Tower. The City of Danville is asking the Commission to approve a certificate of appropriateness to de-designate the 12 story downtown structure from its landmark status. If the Commission approves the certificate for appropriateness to demolish the building it would give the city permission to acquire a company for the demolition.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Firefighters Battle Incident at 1005 N Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Shortly after midnight last evening (December 2, 2022). The Danville Fire Department responded to a report of fire in a building at 1005 N. Vermilion Street. Officers from the Danville Police Department reported seeing smoke and fire from the building. Fire Department...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board Vote Set on Renaming Building
The Vermilion County Board meets in a reorganizational session Monday evening (December 5, 2022). The meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Vermilion County Administration Building at 201 North Vermilion is to reorganize following the recent election. Items on the agenda include drawing lots for the length of terms, election...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Twenty-Year-Old Arrested in Danville Daytime Shooting of 17-Year-Old
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 12/01/22 around 3:50 pm, Danville Police responded to the area of the 400 block of Montclaire St in reference to shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers spoke with several witnesses who stated someone in a black colored Cadillac Sedan had been firing shots at several individuals standing in front of a residence in the 400 block of Montclaire St. The witnesses also stated the individuals in front of the residence were shooting back at the Cadillac Sedan. While investigating the scene, officers were notified that a victim had been taken to the OSF Emergency Room with non-life threatening gunshots wounds to his lower leg. Officers made contact with the victim who was identified as a 17-year-old male from Danville, IL. The victim said he was walking into a residence when he heard gunfire from behind him and he was struck in the leg.
