THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 12/01/22 around 3:50 pm, Danville Police responded to the area of the 400 block of Montclaire St in reference to shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers spoke with several witnesses who stated someone in a black colored Cadillac Sedan had been firing shots at several individuals standing in front of a residence in the 400 block of Montclaire St. The witnesses also stated the individuals in front of the residence were shooting back at the Cadillac Sedan. While investigating the scene, officers were notified that a victim had been taken to the OSF Emergency Room with non-life threatening gunshots wounds to his lower leg. Officers made contact with the victim who was identified as a 17-year-old male from Danville, IL. The victim said he was walking into a residence when he heard gunfire from behind him and he was struck in the leg.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO