Authorities in Spain on Thursday announced the discovery of more letter bombs the day after the Ukrainian ambassador in Madrid was targeted with a device. One of the deadly packages had been addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, local law enforcement said, though the threat was intercepted and neutralized last week before it reached him. On Thursday morning, a similar package was found in central Spain at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base—the site from which flights ferrying Spanish aid to Ukraine have departed in recent months. Another explosive package was found Wednesday evening at a factory in the northern city of Zaragoza where grenade launchers are being manufactured to be shipped to Ukraine. News of the new letter bombs comes the day after a device exploded at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. An employee who handled the package was slightly injured in the blast which had been intended for the Ukrainian ambassador, authorities said.Read it at El Español

21 MINUTES AGO